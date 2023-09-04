NASCAR Transcripts: Tyler Reddick Frontstretch Quotes - Darlington Raceway

Q. Tyler, what more did you need there at the end?

TYLER REDDICK: Man, I don't know. Maybe just a little bit longer run. It had just gotten short enough to where you didn't have to save a whole lot I don't think.

Kyle and I were pretty close the majority of the day, honestly, and he just got ahead of us there on pit road, but all in all, this is the day that we needed to have.

Really just thankful for the hard work from my pit crew, from the team, everyone at the shop. Days like this with a car like this, we haven't been able to get a second-place finish out of it, so really glad we were able to do that, and it was a really good points day on top of that, as well.

Q. Was the restart your only chance, and then what was it like trying to look in your rear view and trying to hold off Buescher when you were starting to fall back?

TYLER REDDICK: Yeah, it was a tough balance. I wanted to keep pushing and try and get Kyle, but I was just getting so loose. I about wrecked in the middle of 1 and 2 a few times, and I was either going to catch Kyle or I was going to wreck in the middle of 1 and 2 and finish the last car out, 30th, 28th. It just didn't make sense in my head, so we'll take the second place.

Hopefully one day in the future we come back and have another shot at the Southern 500.

NASCAR PR