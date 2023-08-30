Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

Kyle Busch, No. 10 LA Golf Chevrolet Camaro Kyle Busch has made 12 NXS starts at Darlington Raceway, earning five pole awards, two wins, seven top five and eight top-10 finishes. Busch has also led 509 laps at Darlington.

In his three starts with Kaulig Racing in 2023, Busch has earned one top five and a top-10 finish.

Throughout his NXS career. Busch has amassed 102 wins, 70 pole awards, 226 top fives, 265 top-10 finishes and 20095-laps led. "Darlington is going to be my final Xfinity Series race I get to run with Kaulig. They won there earlier this year with Kyle Larson behind the wheel. I’d like to think that I could go out there and win there too. Kyle is so good at driving a loose car and I know he was really loose for most of the day and I’ve been loose in the Kaulig car for the majority of the races that I’ve ran this year. I was looking forward to Charlotte, and didn’t get my chance to run there, but it’s going to be neat to close out the season and see how far those guys have come. I feel like they’ve made some good improvements throughout the season. That 10 car has been fast, they’ve won some races with about all their drivers except me, so we’ve got to get out there and get one." - Kyle Busch on Darlington Raceway