Last Chance: Win VIP Hot Passes To Charlotte Roval From Zeigler Racing–Contest Ends This Mon. Sept 4th!

Zeigler Racing/Zeigler Auto Group’s #LiveZeiglerFast fan engagement campaign is offering one lucky winner two VIP hot passes to the Bank of America ROVAL 400 in Concord, North Carolina on October 8, 2023. The contest, which started Monday, July 24th, will end this upcoming Monday, September 4, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The season-long, multi–race fan engagement initiative is in collaboration with Live Fast Motorsports and No.78 driver Josh Bilicki–with the first and second leg of the campaign awarding winners with VIP passes to COTA and Chicago, respectively.

“We are excited to be able to offer fans an opportunity to experience the NASCAR Cup Series like never before. Winners of the Charlotte ROVAL race will get an up close and personal look at what goes into NASCAR’s biggest race days with exclusive access to the pitbox and garage, as well as time with Josh,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Racing/Zeigler Auto Group.

EASY TWO-STEP ENTRY FOR VIP HOT PASSES FOR CHARLOTTE ROVAL

Follow @zeigler_racing on Facebook

Tag 2 friends on our pinned Charlotte Roval contest post

For full contest rules, additional giveaways and more visit zeigler.com/livezeiglerfast.

“We are excited to give a lucky fan another opportunity to see our sport from a different perspective. It was great to experience the excitement from our first two #LiveZeiglerFast contest winners. This entire campaign is centered around our fans, who make our sport, so giving back is the very least we can do!” said BIlicki.

Fans can also enter to win season-long prizes which will include virtual meet and greets with Bilicki, numerous swag bags, and more. For full contest rules, details on additional giveaways and more visit zeiglerracing.com/livezeiglerfast

Zeigler Racing PR