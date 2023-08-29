Ford Performance - Darlington 2 Advance

Joey Logano: “The first round is just don’t screw it up. I know that’s easy to say and a little harder to do, considering what’s on the line and obviously as hard as Darlington is with as many laps right next to the wall and as many pit stops as there are. There’s plenty of opportunities to screw it up, so trying to just get through that one is the goal. That’s one of our better racetracks as a team anyway, so just maximize that day. It seems like, to me, the first race of each round is the most important race because it sets you up for the next two and how you would attack those, so if you can get through that day and have thirtysomething points over the cut, you’re in pretty good shape to be smart the next two races and get through. You put yourself a little bit behind the eight ball after Darlington, then you have a little more challenging next two weeks to get through, so, to me, the first race of each round is very important.”