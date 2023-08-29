Stage Front VIP to Lead Michael McDowell into 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Stage Front VIP Offering Packages for Fans Throughout Playoffs with Team

“More than ever, we have seen so much excitement from our customers around our partnership with Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports,” said Karl Roes, Chief Executive Officer, Stage Front VIP. “We are proud of what he and the team have accomplished and the positive impact he has made for everyone here at Stage Front VIP. I can’t wait for him to begin his championship push at Darlington with the Stage Front VIP colors.” Fans can go to www.stagefrontvip.com/frm to learn more about the McDowell and FRM VIP experiences and tickets. They can also see other VIP experiences offered by Stage Front VIP. McDowell is excited to bring the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs closer to fans through the Stage Front VIP program and is ready for the beginning of the playoff run. “It is a great program what Stage Front VIP is doing for fans,” commented McDowell. “You’re not getting this anywhere else in the sport and now you can have this experience throughout the playoffs.” “On the track, we’re ready for this run. I’ve said that I think we can surprise some people. We have a lot of good people on this team. Ford is behind us; we have great partners lined up and our fans want to see us make a good run in the playoffs. Now is the time to execute.” Fans can go to www.stagefrontvip.com/frm to learn more about the McDowell and FRM VIP experiences and tickets. They can also see other VIP experiences offered by Stage Front VIP. Track activity this weekend will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 367-lap race is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.