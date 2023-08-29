RFK Advance | Darlington II

Pace Laps:

It’s the first playoffs appearance for the No. 6 car since 2019, and first for the No. 17 since 2017.

Buescher is one of six drivers this season with multiple wins, and is tied for second in total wins with two other drivers (Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch).

Chris Buescher is coming off his third win of the season after winning Daytona as both he and Brad Keselowski solidified even better playoff positioning.

Round one of the NASCAR Playoffs begins this weekend at the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ as RFK takes both of its Ford Mustangs into the postseason with waves of momentum.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Solomon Plumbing

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Keselowski at Darlington

Starts: 19

Wins: 1 (2018)

Top-10s: 10

Poles: 3 (2015, 2020, 2021)

Keselowski does have three poles at Darlington – 2015, 2020, 2021 – with an average starting position of 11 th and 12 starts inside the top-10.

Keselowski won the fall race back in 2018, one of his six top fives overall at the track Too Tough to Tame. He’s coming off two-straight P7 finishes in the last two fall races, and has finishes seventh or better in four of the last seven Darlington races.

Keselowski makes his 20 th Cup start at Darlington on Sunday. He’s coming off a fourth-place finish this spring and has 10 top-10s and five top-five finishes with an 11.7 average finish.

Buescher at Darlington

Starts: 12

Wins: --

Top-10s: 3

Poles: --

Overall at Darlington he has a 17.5 average finish with three top-10s in the last five races.

Buescher, coming off his third win in five weeks, is set for his 13 th Cup start from Darlington where he’s coming off a P10 finish this spring.

RFK Historically at Darlington

Cup Wins: 5 (Mark Martin, 1993; Jeff Burton, 1999, 1999; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2006)

Darlington Two-Step: RFK has twice won consecutive NCS races at Darlington, including a season sweep in 1999 with former driver Jeff Burton. RFK also earned victories in consecutive seasons at the egg-shaped oval in 2005 and 2006 with Biffle.

Tale of the Tape: In 260 all-time NASCAR starts at ‘The Lady in Black,’ Jack Roush’s Fords have 20 wins, 70 top-five and 122 top-10 finishes, along with 20 poles. Over the years RFK has led 4,500+ laps across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series, with more than 91,000 miles logged at the 1.366-mile track. In NCS action alone, RFK has finished top-10 in 43 percent (75-of-174) of the races with 36 top-five results and five wins.

Kickin’ it Old School: Legendary RFK drivers Mark Martin, Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle are responsible for the five Cup wins for Jack Roush at Darlington. Martin earned Roush’s first Cup win back in 1993 after leading 178 laps. Burton swept the 1999 events as the dominant car, and Biffle earned the two most recent victories in 2005 and 2006.