Carson Hocevar to Drive LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's No. 42 in Darlington

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) standout Carson Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) event at Darlington (S.C) Raceway this weekend.

The 20-year-old Portage, Mich., native is currently ranked fifth in the NCTS championship point standings with nine top-five and ten top-10 finishes to his credit. He has three wins so far in 2023, taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Hocevar has one start in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports at WorldWide Technology Raceway in St. Louis in June of this year.

“This is a great opportunity to get some seat time in the Cup Series and help out the team at LEGACY M.C.,” said Hocevar. “I had the chance earlier this year to race at St. Louis in the Cup Series. I’m looking forward to working with Luke (Lambert) and the No. 42 team, and if anyone knows how to get around Darlington, Erik Jones does, so it will be great to have him as a teammate.”

Hocevar will forgo his previously announced plans to drive the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington to concentrate on the NCS race with LEGACY M.C.

“Carson is a very talented driver and has a bright future,” said Cal Wells III, CEO of LEGACY M.C. “We are thankful to Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports for making this happen and look forward to seeing what he can do in the No. 42 this weekend."

The NASCAR Cup Series event at Darlington Raceway takes place on Sunday, Sept. 3. at 6:00 pm ET on NBC, MRN Radio and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

