Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Daytona International Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 10 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro Justin Haley qualified ninth for the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.

Haley radioed early that the cars around him were extremely loose handling and moving around energetically. The spotter of the No. 10 Camper Inn RV Chevy told Haley on lap 12 to bail out of the lead pack, as he was not comfortable with the way the cars around him were handling. Haley finished the first stage in 19th, radioing to his team that his No. 10 Chevy was handling freely.

During the first stage break, Haley pitted for four tires, fuel, an air pressure and track bar adjustment to help the handling of the No. 10 Chevy. Haley started the second stage as the 16th car on the outside before the first non-stage caution came out on lap 42. He avoided the wreck but was spun by another car also avoiding the wreck. Haley radioed that the No. 10 Chevy felt fine, and his spotter saw minimal right-side damage. Haley pitted twice under caution for tires, fuel and damage repair. The green flag came back out on lap 51 and Haley finished stage two 30 th .

Haley elected to pit again during the stage break to fix a damaged crush panel on the No. 10 Chevy. After restarting 28 th , Haley made his way up to seventh by lap 74. He dropped back while battling an extremely loose-handling car. The next caution came out on lap 92, as Haley avoided the wreckage once again, but was hit in the rear by another car. He pitted for tires, fuel, and to fix more damage on the No. 10 Chevy. Haley restarted 26 th with two laps remaining, before a wreck on the restart put the field back under caution. Haley stayed out and restarted 18 th for the first overtime attempt. Another wreck on the restart would put the field into its second-overtime attempt with Haley on the inside of row nine. Haley went on to finish 10th. "I feel like we had a lot more than 10th place, but after all the wrecks and sustaining damage from other people, a top 10 isn’t a bad night. Our No. 10 Campers Inn RV Chevy was so free, and I could see how free everyone else was around me, so I’m glad we bailed from the pack the times that we did. I knew we had a fast car, but unfortunately getting hit from other people not looking out their windshields cost us a spot up front at the very end. I’m thankful for Kaulig Racing letting me hop back into the Xfinity car one last time. We’ve made a ton of great memories in the series together.” - Justin Haley