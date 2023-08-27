Sunday, Aug 27

RCR NCS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Aug 27 46
RCR NCS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon's Strong Run In The No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Stalled By Stage 2 Incident
 

33rd

21st

29th

“We had a suspension fail on the left-front of our No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from a little contact and it ended our night early. It’s so frustrating. You try and go have a little fun out there and get some stage points, but really it pays nothing for that. I’ve won races not racing for those. We made some decent moves, and then some not so great moves. I have to go back and look to figure out why we didn’t keep ourselves toward the front, just in front of that. But that happened at the front, so I don’t know – other than just lifting coming to the checkered there in Stage Two, I don’t know what we could have done differently. I think everybody is pushing and shoving a little bit. We’re disappointed that we’re not in the NASCAR Playoffs this year, but we’re going to use the next 10 weeks to progress as a team and look for simple wins.”

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and The No. 8 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Earn Hard-Fought Top-10 Finish at Daytona International Speedway
 

7th

18th

5th

“We had a lot of up-and-downs tonight at Daytona International Speedway. There was a lot of going to the back, coming to the front, and going to the back. I was really proud of the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet team tonight. The RCR Chevy and the ECR Engines we had – they were good. They were fast. I just needed some help behind me at times. We got it and led some lanes and led some laps. At the end of the race, we were just trying to make some more happen. It was just too short of a run to get up towards the front where we wanted to be. Overall, I’m proud of the effort. Looking ahead to the NASCAR Playoffs, we know we just have to cross our T’s, dot our I’s, be a little bit more perfect, and not let some things happen during the races that have taken us out of contention. A lot of it is circumstantial and hasn’t been our fault, but we’ll do what we can to get better luck.”

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Bubba Wallace clinches spot in NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for first time Buescher leads 1-2 finish for RFK Racing, Wallace clinches Playoff berth in Daytona cutoff race »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.