RCR NCS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

“We had a lot of up-and-downs tonight at Daytona International Speedway. There was a lot of going to the back, coming to the front, and going to the back. I was really proud of the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet team tonight. The RCR Chevy and the ECR Engines we had – they were good. They were fast. I just needed some help behind me at times. We got it and led some lanes and led some laps. At the end of the race, we were just trying to make some more happen. It was just too short of a run to get up towards the front where we wanted to be. Overall, I’m proud of the effort. Looking ahead to the NASCAR Playoffs, we know we just have to cross our T’s, dot our I’s, be a little bit more perfect, and not let some things happen during the races that have taken us out of contention. A lot of it is circumstantial and hasn’t been our fault, but we’ll do what we can to get better luck.” -Kyle Busch