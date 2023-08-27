Sunday, Aug 27

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway II

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Aug 27 64
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway II NK Photography Photo

Josh Berry, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 29TH

FINISH: 22ND

OWNERS POINTS: 33RD

Josh Berry's Post-Race Thoughts: “It was a decent finish for the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevy team. We picked the wrong lane on the last restart and gave up some spots. But overall, we learned a lot and brought the car home in one piece. At Daytona, that’s always not a bad thing.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 24TH

FINISH: 18TH

POINTS: 28TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “It was just an OK day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. Just never really got in a good position to capitalize. We got a little flipped around on our last pit stop there and lost way too much ground to the second pack that pit. We were just too far back, too far late in the race and couldn’t really go anywhere with it. It’s a bummer. Obviously the end of our playoff hopes, but we’re going to 10 good tracks for us here coming up and hopefully we finish out strong."

LMC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona Bubba Wallace clinches spot in NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for first time »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.