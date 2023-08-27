Stewart-Haas Racing: Ryan Preece Update following accident in Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Update No. 1:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will remain overnight at Halifax Health Medical Center for continued observation. The driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is awake, alert and mobile and has been communicating with family and friends. Preece will undergo another evaluation by medical personnel later this morning. An update will be provided in the afternoon.

Update No 2:

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece was discharged from Halifax Health Medical Center earlier this morning following his accident last night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is on his way home to North Carolina.

SHR PR