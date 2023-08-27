NCS: Chris Buescher scores third victory of the season as Chase Elliott misses playoffs

After 25 grueling weeks filled with twists, turns, suspensions, injuries and must win situations the final race of the regular season would get underway from where there started the season. This time it would be a mass of a Ford contingent that would control the front of the field and seven of the top-10 starting stops.

When they would finally bring the cars to green with Chase Briscoe starting on the pole and would immediately dive to the inside line in front of Almirola working to get help.

Burton would soon join the two other Ford cars helping in controlling the lead as Toyota drivers Wallace, Truex and Hamlin would all swap the outside line in trying to run down Briscoe for the lead.

As the first stage would start to get into a groove, Brad Keselowski and Ricky Stenhouse would bail from the pack and work their way to the back of the field working together but, in an effort, to preserve their cars until the end of the race.

Justin Haley would join them back there briefly before a mechanical issue in the car would cause him to lose ground and eventually lose the draft.

Passing 20 laps completed the outside line would begin to inch their way to the front led by Denny Hamlin with help from Truex and other Toyota’s finally running down Briscoe to take over the lead in the first new leader of the night.

With laps winding down in the stage, the outside line with several Ford cars led by Herbst would attempt to run down Hamlin for the lead before the No. 11 machine would go up high and shut down the run. This would put Truex in control of the low line with a battle of teammates.

Hamlin would continue to work the outside line before losing help from Herbst on the last lap of the stage handing the first stage win to Truex who controlled the inside line over Bell, Harvick, Gibbs and Logano to round out the top-five finishers in the stage.

In a must win situation Chase Elliott with just a handful of laps into the second stage would begin mounting a comeback charge to the front with help from AJ Allmendinger.

Allmendinger would push the No. 9 machine all the way out the lead, but it would be short lived before Allmendinger would clear Elliott to take control of the race with help from Kyle Busch.

However, the lead would once again swap back to the fan favorite of Chase Elliott crossing the line with 50 laps completed.

A three wide battle for the lead would commence between Allmendinger, Elliott and Logano before Elliott would get hung out with no help leaving the battle up front to Allmendinger and Logano who would begin swapping the lead with each other.

Things would begin to settle down with some breathing room with Chastain in control of a single file lead draft passing 60 laps completed.

Coming to the end of the stage Blaney and Gibbs would race side by side for the lead off turn four as Bell would get into the back of Gibbs, turning him down the track into the path of Blaney to collect 12 other cars.

Keselowski would clear away from the melee to take home the stage two win over Ky. Busch, Suarez, Bowman and Byron.

The cleanup would be so massive it would force NASCAR to throw the red flag to clean up the damage before allowing cars to make their pit stops.

Tied up in the wreck at the end of stage two would be playoff bubble driver Ty Gibbs in his rookie season would wind up out of the race and out of the playoffs. However, teammate Martin Truex Jr. by virtue of points gained through the first two stages would clinch the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship.

"I felt like I was getting a great push. I feel like all of our teammates were working really well together tonight. I may have got a push in a bad spot, but we were going for the stage win. I want to thank Christopher (Bell) for all of the pushes he gave me, I really do.” Said Gibbs

The final stage early laps would be dominated by a contingent of Ford cars shared between Stewart-Haas Racing and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing keeping a trio of GM cars behind them including Elliott who would be the first GM car in line needing a win to advance.

Briscoe would take control of the lead pack on the restart following the melee and stage two conclusions with help from Almirola who was also seeking a win to advance to the playoffs.

With under 20 to go a second line would start forming up with Wallace and Kyle Busch trying to make something work and move to the front before Chastain and others would join the line.

Preece would attempt to make a move and cut the line off but would get sucked into the middle lane to lose multiple spots.

Final stops of the night would come in two waves with a mixture of GM and Toyota cars first in with the Ford freight train in second. When they would come off the Ford crew would make their way onto pit road with Harvick leading them off and well ahead of the first crew of cars that had come in.

With just five laps to go and a race to the end for Harvick working with the duo of Buescher and Keselowski along with Elliott trying to make a final mad dash to try and win the race and get into the playoffs just as Erik Jones and Ryan Preece would get together collecting Chase Briscoe.

Preece would go for a violent barrel roll flip down the backstretch before coming to rest on his wheels. After a few moments Preece would exit the car to the cheers of the fans in the stands.

This would set up NASCAR overtime with Harvick leading the way over Buescher and Keselowski and Elliott would end up lining up fourth on the restart.

With help from Keselowski pushing Buescher would clear away from Harvick then set sail out front with Harvick in third blocking runs from Elliott trying to get to the front.

As the checkered flag would go in the air Chris Buescher would take home his third win of the season with help from co-owner and teammate Brad Keselowski finishing in second place followed by Almirola, Elliott and Logano.

“So proud to get the car back into Victory Lane in Daytona. Knew we were coming here with a fast Mustang. Got there at the end. Showed it when it counted. That's as much Brad's win as ours right there. That was the right help, aggressive, sticking with us. I was waiting for him to do something there come to the finish. I figured we'd be side by side. Looked like it stalled out a little behind there.” Said Buescher

With a return winner Bubba Wallace would claim the 16th and final playoff spot on points but previous Cup Series champion Elliott would miss out on his first playoff appearance in seven years following his fourth-place finish.

“Yeah, it's a bummer, for sure. Hate the season has worked out like it has. The good news is the car got in in the owner's points. That's a big deal. Credit to Alan and everybody for continuing to work and scratch and claw while I was out to keep our team alive and to give ourselves a chance. That's a big deal, probably much bigger than a lot of people realize to our team.” Said Elliott

“Looking forward to these next 10. Try to make a little noise on that side of things and just try to get ready and prepared for next year.” Continued Elliott

The NASCAR Cup Series moves onto the first playoff race next Sunday, September 3rd for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway at 6:00 p.m. ET on USA.