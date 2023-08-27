NASCAR Transcripts: Chase Elliott Pit Road Interview - Daytona International Speedway

Q. Chase Elliott will not make the 2023 Playoffs. What more did you need in the final laps?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I really liked where we were before the caution. Honestly, after the restart there, we had the bottom lane that we wanted. I knew the 6 was going to go with the 17. I thought the 4 was going to take the bottom, and they did. We really had all the help we could ask for behind.

I couldn't stay locked onto Kevin like I needed to to surge the bottom lane forward. Brad and Chris were there. Just had a good enough hold on that top lane, and they could kind of control each of them.

Yeah, it's a bummer, for sure. Hate the season has worked out like it has. The good news is the car got in in the owner's points. That's a big deal. Credit to Alan and everybody for continuing to work and scratch and claw while I was out to keep our team alive and to give ourselves a chance.

That's a big deal, probably much bigger than a lot of people realize to our team.

Looking forward to these next 10. Try to make a little noise on that side of things and just try to get ready and prepared for next year.

But I appreciate everybody's support through this season. Hasn't been what I would want by any means. Certainly going to be some lessons taken from it, and I think we'll be better for it on the other end.

NASCAR PR