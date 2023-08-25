NASCAR, FanDuel Announce Multi-Year Partnership

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”), and FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced a multi-year partnership that makes FanDuel an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR®. As an Authorized Gaming Operator, FanDuel has been granted the rights to use certain NASCAR marks and will collaborate with NASCAR to create and promote engaging betting experiences, including odds integration into NASCAR’s fantasy platform.

“Partnering with FanDuel, a best-in-class sports gaming company and iconic brand in the space, is a huge win for NASCAR and its fans,” said Joe Solosky, NASCAR managing director of sports betting. “We can’t wait to work with FanDuel to deliver our fans more engagement opportunities and expand our sports gaming offerings.”

NASCAR entered legal sports wagering in September 2020 when it became the first league to partner with the American Gaming Association. Since then, sports betting on NASCAR has increased exponentially as betting operators saw a 51.5% increase in the total amount of money wagered on NASCAR in 2022 compared to the previous year. From 2021 to 2022, FanDuel saw a 70% increase in NASCAR bets placed on their platform leading to an 88% increase in handle showing the continued growth in engagement opportunities for fans through betting.

“We see the potential in sports gaming offerings around NASCAR and are committed to further engaging its fans with the heavy-passing, side-by-side racing action on the track,” said Clifton Ma, strategic partnerships, vice president at FanDuel. “We’re thrilled to partner with the premier racing organization in North America and continue to grow its presence in the sports gaming space.”

In addition to its partnership with NASCAR, FanDuel has brought on NASCAR on FOX Analyst and racing icon Clint Bowyer as a FanDuel Ambassador. Bowyer will help engage race fans by promoting FanDuel NASCAR offerings.

FanDuel is currently available in 19 states that offer mobile sports betting, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

All players must be 21+ to place a legal sports wager. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

NASCAR PR