NASCAR Cup Series Regular-Season Finale From Daytona International Speedway Presented This Saturday in Primetime on NBC & Peacock

The final spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be decided under the lights at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday night in primetime, as NBC Sports presents the regular-season finale Coke Zero Sugar 400 this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Pre-race coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green. NASCAR America post-race coverage will begin immediately following the checkered flag at 11 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

William Byron won last weekend at Watkins Glen International for his Series-leading fifth victory of the season. Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick both clinched playoff spots this past weekend, leaving one spot available going into this weekend’s regular-season finale at Daytona. Bubba Wallace currently leads Ty Gibbs by 32 points for the final playoff position, with notable drivers like Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, and A.J. Allmendinger all in need of a win to make the playoffs.

Coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola begins Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network with Countdown to Green, leading into race coverage at 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s coverage on USA Network gets underway at 4 p.m. ET with Xfinity Series qualifying, immediately followed by Cup Series qualifying at 5 p.m. ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Daytona with lead NASCAR play-by-play announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Nate Ryan, Dave Burns and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and three-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Jarrett, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty and host Marty Snider will be featured on this weekend’s Countdown to Green pre-race coverage and post-race shows.

NBC Sports’ SuperMotocross analyst and 15-time AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael will drive the pace car for Saturday night’s Cup Series race and will be featured in a live interview with the broadcast booth as he leads the field around Daytona International Speedway.

Saturday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock will feature nine in-car cameras in addition to the traditional roof, rear bumper and driver cameras, providing additional viewpoints (spoiler, 360-degree, front bumper) to enhance NBC Sports’ primetime presentation from Daytona.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Nate Ryan (Friday), Parker Kligerman (Saturday)

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network 4 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 5 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 7 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola USA Network 7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 10 p.m. Sat., Aug. 26 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC, Peacock 7:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Peacock 11 p.m.*

*Immediately following race coverage

INDYCAR: BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., is presented this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Post-race coverage will begin immediately after the race at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will provide reports from pit road.

Alex Palou can clinch his second championship in the last three seasons if he leads the standings by 108 points following Sunday’s race. Palou (539 points) currently holds a 101-point lead over six-time series champion Scott Dixon (438 points). 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, currently third in the points standings, has taken home the checkered flag at three consecutive races at World Wide Technology Raceway.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Kevin Lee

Analysts: Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Georgia Henneberry

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 26 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Practice Peacock 10:45 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Qualifying Peacock 2 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Final Practice Peacock 5:30 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Race Peacock 7:25 p.m. Sun., Aug. 27 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m.

IMSA: MICHELIN GT CHALLENGE AT VIR

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Michelin GT Challenge at VIR in Alton, Vir., is presented this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two hour and 40-minute race, which marks the third-to-last event of the 2023 season, features two car classes in competition: GT Daytona (GTD) and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Brian Till

Analyst: Calvin Fish

Pit Reporters: Hannah Newhouse, Matt Yocum

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 26 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying Peacock 10 a.m. VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 1 Peacock 12:05 p.m. Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1 Peacock 2:15 p.m. Michelin Pilot Challenge Peacock 4:50 p.m. Sun., Aug. 27 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2 Peacock 8:55 a.m. Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2 Peacock 11:30 a.m. IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR USA Network, Peacock 2 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: IRONMAN

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship regular season concludes with the Ironman National this Saturday in Crawfordsville, Ind., with uninterrupted coverage of every moto from 1-5:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Jett Lawrence, who has won all 20 motos this season, clinched the 450 Class Championship following last weekend’s race. Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper are only separated by 22 points in the 250 Class standings following Lawrence’s win at Budds Creek.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday for the Ironman National gets underway at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: James Stewart

Pit Reporter: Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 26 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 10 a.m. Pro Motocross – Ironman National Peacock 1 p.m. Mon., Aug. 28 Pro Motocross – Ironman National CNBC 2 a.m.*

* *Encore presentation

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

The latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download discusses races 25 through 27 of Dale Earnhardt’s 1979 NASCAR Cup season. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

