Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley has made six NCS starts at Daytona International Speedway.

Haley won the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 in his first start at Daytona in the NCS and has led a total of nine laps at the superspeedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history. "I’m super excited to get back to Daytona, a place I love. Kaulig Racing always builds fast superspeedway cars, and we always find ourselves in contention at this type of track. If we control everything that we are able to control, work with our teammates, and stay clean until the end, I think we have a great shot. I’m also excited that Kaulig Racing is giving me the opportunity to jump back in the Xfinity car on Friday. We’ve got three chances for a Kaulig Racing win on both Friday and Saturday, and I’m looking forward to the challenge as a team." - Justin Haley on Daytona International Speedway