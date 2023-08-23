Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 10 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro
- Justin Haley has made nine NXS starts at Daytona International Speedway and has earned two wins, three top five and five top-10 finishes.
- Haley has made four NXS starts for Kaulig Racing in the 2023 season and has earned a top five and three top-10 finishes, with 86 laps led.
- After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.
"I’m super excited to get back to Daytona, a place I love. Kaulig Racing always builds fast superspeedway cars, and we always find ourselves in contention at this type of track. If we control everything that we are able to control, work with our teammates, and stay clean until the end, I think we have a great shot. I’m also excited that Kaulig Racing is giving me the opportunity to jump back in the Xfinity car on Friday. We’ve got three chances for a Kaulig Racing win on both Friday and Saturday, and I’m looking forward to the challenge as a team."
- Justin Haley on Daytona International Speedway