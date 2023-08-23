FedEx Racing Express Facts – Daytona International Speedway

Saturday Race Info

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date/Time: Saturday, August 26 / 7 p.m. ET

Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles

Track Length: 2.5 miles

Express Notes

Daytona Notes: Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with three NASCAR Cup Series wins at Daytona International Speedway. Overall, he owns 10 wins at the track with a trio of victories in the 150-mile qualifying races during Speedweeks (2008, 2014, 2017), three more in The Clash (2006, 2014, 2016), and another in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2008). Hamlin is also tied for the most top-five finishes (11) at Daytona, and he is the outright leader in most laps led (654) amongst active drivers. Earlier this season, Hamlin finished 17th in the Daytona 500 after being collected in a multi-car accident on the final lap.

Watkins Glen Recap: The No. 11 team earned their fourth top-three finish in the past five races with a runner-up result last Sunday at Watkins Glen International. After earning his fourth pole award of the season, Hamlin led the opening three laps before settling into the top three. He earned valuable stage points by finishing third in the opening segment and second in stage two. Down the stretch, Hamlin fended off a challenge from teammate Christopher Bell to post his best road course finish of the season.

Heating Up: Hamlin leads all drivers with 360 points scored in the last nine races. During that time, Hamlin has posted a 6.9-average finishing position and five finishes of third or better, including his 50th career win at Pocono Raceway last month.

Pole Winner: Hamlin, who leads all active drivers with 40 career pole awards, claimed his series-leading fourth pole award of the 2023 season last weekend at Watkins Glen International. The No. 11 driver also tops the series with seven poles since the inception of the Next Gen racecar at the beginning of the 2022 season.

Regular Season Championship: Hamlin currently ranks second in the driver’s points standings entering the final regular season race. He is 39 points behind fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. for the top spot. In the owners’ standings, the No. 11 team trails Truex’s No. 19 team by only 14 points entering the final round of the 26-race regular season.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Races: 35

Wins: 3

Poles: 0

Top-5: 11

Top-10: 12

Laps Led: 654

Avg. Start: 16.7

Avg. Finish: 16.8

Hamlin Conversation – Daytona

What do you expect this weekend in Daytona?

“It’s going to be an exciting weekend at Daytona. I’m looking forward to it. It’s one of the best facilities we have on our circuit and one of the best races you’ll see all season could happen this weekend. I think it’s going to be pretty crazy with guys trying to race their way into the playoffs. On our side, we’re trying to do all we can to score as many points as we can to put some pressure on Martin (Truex Jr.) and those guys. It should be fun. These are the moments you live for and what makes this sport so exciting to be a part of.”

FedEx Cares / Operation Warm : Hamlin’s FedEx Toyota Camry TRD will feature a special livery this weekend to recognize FedEx Cares and Operation Warm. Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. FedEx has collaborated with Operation Warm since 2008 and is proud to provide these shoes at no charge, helping to alleviate the financial burden for families in need. Last month, Hamlin and FedEx Cares teamed up with Operation Warm to provide 150 pairs of new shoes to kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County in North Carolina. During the event, the children had the opportunity to create their own FedEx-inspired Air Jordan 1 with the chance to have their design turned into a real-life shoe that Hamlin will wear this weekend in Daytona.

