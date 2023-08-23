Christopher Bell - No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his seventh NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) this weekend. Bell’s best finish of third came earlier this season at the Daytona 500. BELL NXS AT DAYTONA: Bell has five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at DIS, earning two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Bell heads into the final race before the NCS Playoffs with one win, two poles, 259 laps led, six top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. Bell currently ranks fourth in the NCS standings. WATKINS GLEN RECAP: Bell qualified seventh at Watkins Glen International and over long green flag runs steadily made gains around the 2.45-mile road course, ultimately crossing the finish line third in his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD.

Bell qualified seventh at Watkins Glen International and over long green flag runs steadily made gains around the 2.45-mile road course, ultimately crossing the finish line third in his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD. JGR AT DAYTONA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight NCS victories at DIS. In 167 combined starts, the organization has tallied 37 top-five finishes, 52 top-10s and 2,098 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns eight NCS victories at DIS. In 167 combined starts, the organization has tallied 37 top-five finishes, 52 top-10s and 2,098 laps led. RACE INFO: The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at DIS begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I’m thankful to be locked into the playoffs already and not having to worry about the outcome of Daytona. This is our last opportunity to get some more bonus points before the playoffs start, so hopefully we can make the most of it.”

