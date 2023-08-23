Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing August Daytona Advance

The NASCAR Cup Series is head to Ross Chastain’s home state of Florida this weekend for probably the most pressure packed race weekend. It’s the last race before the playoff’s start and several drivers are going for broke in their last ditch effort to make the 16-driver playoffs.

The good news for Chastain is that he’s already secured his spot in the playoffs with his June win at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. It was an all around great weekend for the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team as they won the Busch Light Pole Award on Saturday and went on to lead 99 laps on Sunday night in route to the victory.

While Chastain has secured his spot in the playoffs, his Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suarez is not locked in and likely needs to win at the superspeedway on Saturday night in order to have both Trackhouse Chevrolets in the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

Chastain went to the July race at Daytona a few times as a kid.

Summer is slow season for the eighth generation watermelon farmer's family. Chastain and his cousins started to joy ride on the track's surface, but the mischievous kids were quickly run off by track security. Now, he gets to drive over 200 mph in the best motorsports series at one of the most famous tracks.

Chastain is making his 11th Cup Series start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. In February's Daytona 500, he led six laps and finished ninth. He made his first Daytona Cup Series start in July 2018.

Last weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Chastain finished 18th in the road course race that only had one caution and was the shortest race since NASCAR's modern era began in 1972.

While Chastain felt the handling of his No. 1 Chevrolet was good it was tough to pass at the 2.350-mile track and the lack of cautions made it more challenging.

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

NBC will broadcast Saturday night's superspeedway race at 7 p.m. ET.

Trackhouse Racing PR