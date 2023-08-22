Ford Performance - Daytona 2 / Milwaukee Mile Advance

Aric Almirola: “Daytona is certainly our last opportunity, and I feel good about it. I really do. I don’t know why, but I have a great feeling about it. I don’t see any reason why we can’t go to Daytona and win that race. I know there are a lot of things that happen there that are out of our control, but for the things that are in our control, I feel like we’re very capable of going in and winning. When you go to Daytona, you can’t be successful there without having things go your way. I am certain that we’ll have to have luck on our side and things go our way. But, it has been a good place for me over the years. I’ve had a fair amount of success there in Xfinity and Cup cars. We had a lot of speed there in February for the Daytona 500 – we won the Duel and we ran up front of the Daytona 500 all day and got in a crash late in the race. But I feel like we will have a very fast Smithfield Ford Mustang when we get there.”