Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Daytona Advance

How do you attack trying to win at Daytona knowing how chaotic that race can be? "I think we're in a pretty good spot, we just need to be smart and need to do just what we know how to do. Daytona is always a crapshoot, so you never know what can happen. We just have to be mindful of the first two stages and see what we need to do in the final stage and that will set our strategy for the rest of the race. Really excited to have Ducks Unlimited on board along with Bass Pro Shops this weekend. They do amazing work in conserving and restoring in Florida and around the country. Would love to get those guys a good run and be able to bring home the regular-season championship and those 15 playoff points that go with it." Do you feel any similarities between this season and your 2017 championship season? "Yeah, I feel like we're there. You never know what can happen in the playoffs. The elimination format, it could be crazy. You never know. I feel like every single weekend we're right there. We're in the mix, we have really good speed and a shot to win, it seems like, on a regular basis. That's kind of where you want to be. I feel like in our years when we won our championship or finished second and were right there, it was kind of the same feeling. Every week was OK, we're right there, and if we do everything right, we're going to be in the hunt for the win. Yeah, that feels good and, hopefully, we can keep that up for the next 11 races." What are races like at Daytona? "Daytona is a wide-open crapshoot. Everyone holds it wide open. You get down to the end of the race and we've seen the crashes over and over on the green-white-checkereds. Everyone just holds it wide open and, if they have any momentum at all, they just try to drive through the guy in front of them and it spins him out and crashes him. It's really just a wild card, it's kind of crazy. I wouldn't say I'm not unconformable there, but it kind of stinks to get down to the end, if you make it that far, to just get crashed at the end. I'm hoping we can have some better luck this weekend with our Ducks Unlimited Bass Pro Shops Camry." Did superspeedway racing change with the NextGen car last year? "I think superspeedways probably haven't changed much as opposed to some of the other types of tracks. Just the way you can bump draft with this car is totally different than the previous-generation cars. I think right now there are a lot more options as far as what lanes work. It used to be that you never wanted anyone on the outside, and now you can pass guys on the bottom a bit easier and that sets up some other opportunities. I feel like the racing has been fun on superspeedways, but you have to be really aggressive, as well."