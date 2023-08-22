RFK Advance | Daytona II

Sea Fox Boat Company was founded in 1995 by Freddy Renken, a third generation boat manufacturer. In the past 27 years, Freddy and his team have worked hard to keep the family legacy alive, primarily focusing on building the best quality boats at a fair price. Our goal at Sea Fox is to build boats with the fishing expert in mind while not sacrificing the comfort of friends and family. With a combined 65 years of experience in providing customers access to leisure on the water, Sea Fox aims to produce all the amenities you could possibly need so that you can leave your worries at the dock and escape like a fox.