Tuesday, Aug 22

NASCAR Statement on Tommy Baldwin Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Aug 21 76
NASCAR Statement on Tommy Baldwin Jr.

“Tommy Baldwin Jr. is a fighter, and NASCAR joins him in this fight, and fully supports his decision to concentrate on his treatment. We wish him well, and our thoughts and prayers are with Tommy and his loved ones at this time.” – NASCAR

NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« CHEVROLET NCS AT WATKINS GLEN: Race Win Recap Byron picks up fifth win at Watkins Glen »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.