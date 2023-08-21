Buescher Earns another Top-10, Finishing Seventh in Watkins Glen

Chris Buescher and his No. 17 Fastenal Mustang showed promise throughout the weekend in upstate New York, culminating with a seventh-place finish at Watkins Glen Sunday afternoon.

Firing off 13th on a sunny, hot Sunday, Buescher struggled to find his footing at first, falling to 18th shortly after the drop of the green. The first stage of 20 laps would run completely caution free and Buescher finished 11th after battling back on the race track and staying out while others pitted.

His first stop of the day came on lap 22 for service on the Fastenal Ford, and after he would cycle out to 17th once green flag stops finished. The entirety of stage two was also run under a green flag with Buescher finishing 17th.

His final stop came in timely fashion at lap 54 as the caution flew just a lap later – the only caution of the afternoon – giving the No. 17 solid track position among the varying strategies.

This allowed the 17 machine to cycle to eighth since green flag stops were not complete. After fighting hard on the restart, the final 30 laps ran caution-free with Buescher earning the seventh-place result.

Up Next

The Cup Series regular season comes to a close next weekend as Daytona International Speedway hosts 400 miles of racing action Saturday night. Race coverage is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR