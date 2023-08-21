Tuesday, Aug 22

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Aug 21 89
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Watkins Glen International NK Photography Photo

Mike Rockenfeller, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 21ST

FINISH: 19TH

OWNERS POINTS: 33RD

Mike Rockenfeller Post-Race Thoughts: Starting from 21st and only finishing 19th is for sure not what we were hoping for or what I was hoping for. On the first pitstop, we had an issue on the left side with the jack and we lost a ton of time there. That probably cost us eight spots, but that's how it is. The car was tricky to drive but for sure we learned a lot again in the race. The last stint, I would say, after the restart we were quite OK. At the very end, I was just hanging on. Getting three positions on the last lap was nice and made a top-20 finish, which at the end is still my best result. Thanks to the team and everybody for letting me hop in the seat and try to do my best. I hope to come back.
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 34TH

FINISH: 29TH

POINTS: 28TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "Not a very good day. We started in the back, had an issue and went to the back again. That's pretty much all we had. It went all-green. I hope next week at Daytona will be better. It's the last shot to win and try to get in the playoffs. So we'll try to go do that."

LMC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Burton Finishes 33rd At Watkins Glen Stewart-Haas Racing: Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.