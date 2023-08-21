Burton Finishes 33rd At Watkins Glen

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team were unable to overcome an early-race setback in Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen and were relegated to a disappointing 33rd-place finish.

Burton started Sunday’s 90-lap race on the road course at Watkins Glen, N.Y., from 32nd place. With five drivers dropping to the rear for the start, he was able to move up and was in 28th place by Lap Seven.

But his forward progress ended there when a group of drivers slowed ahead of him and an oncoming driver knocked Burton around.

Burton brought the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang to pit road for fresh rubber and returned to the track in 36th place, one lap down.

From that point on to the checkered flag there was just one caution flag, and therefore there were few realistic opportunities to rejoin the lead lap.

Burton made green-flag pit stops a Laps 30 and 57, and moved into 33rd in the closing laps of a race that was run in just under two hours.

The No. 21 team will be working to rebound in next Saturday night’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

WBR PR