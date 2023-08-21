Tuesday, Aug 22

RCR NCS Race Recap: Watkins Glen

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Okuma Chevrolet Team Show Speed and Score Stage Points at Watkins Glen International

 

31st

16th

29th

“We had a fast No. 3 Okuma Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 today at Watkins Glen International and I'm proud of our progress on road courses. We scored a stage point in Stage 2 and ran in the top-12 until the first caution of the race. We lost all of our track position when pit road closed. We just struggled making that up. It’s very hard to pass with this package, but we ran some good lap times. Not the finish we wanted, but already looking forward to the ROVAL."

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet Team Run Well at Watkins Glen International Before Untimely Caution Derails Top-10 Bid
 

14th

9th

11th

“We had a strong top-10 Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet today at Watkins Glen International, but we lost some track position that affected our finish. We were a little tight at the start of the race, but crew chief Randall Burnett and everyone on the RCR team made good adjustments. We worked our way up to seventh-place and were ready to make our scheduled pit stop on lap 55 when the caution came out and closed pit road, forcing us to stay out. We were fortunate that we made it to pit road because we were almost out of gas, but it cost us track position and any chance for a top-10 finish. It’s no one’s fault, just unfortunate circumstances. We’ll rebound next week at Daytona.”

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

