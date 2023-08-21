NASCAR Transcripts: Christopher Bell Pit Road Interview - Watkins Glen International Raceway

CHRISTOPHER BELL: Yeah, I don't know. I'm happy that we finished third. The regular season points battle is super, super tight, and the guy that we're trying to pass in the points is sitting on the frontstretch. He showed up and won the race. I'm really proud of this No. 20 group, though. They made some awesome changes overnight and overall this DeWalt Camry was super fast all weekend long. It's crazy to say that 90 laps and I feel like we lost because we didn't qualify better yesterday, but whenever people don't make mistakes it's hard to pass them.

Q. You've been really hard on yourself recently. What does a day finishing third do for you mentally as you head towards the Playoffs?

CHRISTOPHER BELL: Yeah, it's just very, very nice to finally be able to get a couple of races put together without any incident. I was probably happier with last week at Indy finishing ninth than I was today just because Indy was the first race in a long time that us as a group were able to put a whole day together without making a mistake.

I know we have all the pieces and I've been saying it for a long time, but they haven't come together yet, and when they do, we're close. Whenever they do come together we'll be right there at the front.

NASCAR PR