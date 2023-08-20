NASCAR Transcripts: Denny Hamlin Pit Road Interview - Watkins Glen International Raceway

Q. Denny, I know you wanted to win this, but this is your best finish on a road course in the Next-Gen car. Are you happy with your day?

DENNY HAMLIN: Yeah, I'm happy with my day. It takes me a while to get going, and with McDowell there at the beginning, like he's just ready and he's on kill, and I'm kind of working my way into it. I just lost the lead because I looked at the 24's back bumper the rest of the day.

It was a fun race. Appreciate the whole Mavis guys here and Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing for giving me a good car and giving me the tools I need to get better.

Q. As you look at next week, I know one of the goals this week was to keep Truex from locking in the regular season championship. You did that with the stage points you earned. Now you're 39 points from him. Doable?

DENNY HAMLIN: I mean, it's doable. You've got to have things go your way, but yeah, if we can talk NASCAR into those 25 points they took away earlier in the season, we'd really make it interesting.

