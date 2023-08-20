Burton Qualifies 32nd At Watkins Glen

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 32nd in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. He took that spot with a lap at 122.941 miles per hour around the historic road course in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Saturday afternoon



It was an improvement over practice earlier in the day when he posted a best lap at 121.625 mph. It came on the sixth of seven laps he ran in the session.



Sunday’s 90-lap race around the 2.454-mile, 11-turn course is scheduled to start just after 3 p.m. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 20 and 40. USA Network will carry the live TV coverage.

WBR PR