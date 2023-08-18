Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Offers $100,000 Customer Appreciation Celebrating Limited Edition Serial 1 BASH/MTN Mountain E-Bike and Debuts New Scheme at Watkins Glen International

“I know we can be fast again this year at Watkins Glen,” said Gilliland. “And we’re going to do it with a pretty cool looking BASH/MTN E-Bike scheme. I want thank Serial 1 for their continued support this season. We can’t do this without them.” Serial 1 began their partnership earlier this season at the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway where Gilliland finished 11th in the event. Serial 1 again rode with Gilliland and the No. 38 to a 15th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois and again at the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. “This is a race that we’re really looking forward to,” said Dion Reif, Executive Vice President Life Electric Vehicles, Inc., Parent Company of Serial 1 Cycles. “Todd showed everyone last year his talents on road courses and we expect him to be up front again while we introduce NASCAR fans to our Limited-Edition BASH Mountain E-Bike featuring our New GOOGLE app and Cloud THEFT tracking GPS.” “Customers tell us every day they love our E-Bikes,” continued Reif. “They had no idea how amazing they are and that more people need to ride them to appreciate them. So we’ve decided to do a $100,000 customer appreciation to dedicated NASCAR fans. Beginning today, if you buy one BASH Mountain E-Bike you will get any E-Bike for half price. Just go to www.serial1.com and enter code: NASCARBOGO. This offer will be limited to the first 50 sets of E-Bikes sold. We know the more people that get on our bikes, the more they will go out and tell their friends and family. We want everyone to spread the word about their amazing experience with Serial1 E-Bikes on the trails. Fans can learn more about Serial 1 online at www.serial1.com. Dealers interested in our nationwide network can apply at Serial1.com Dealer inquiries. They can also be kept up to date on Twitter at @Serial1Cycles, Instagram at @Serial1Cycles, and you can follow Serial 1 on Facebook.