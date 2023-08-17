TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Watkins Glen International

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 MOOSE FRATERNITY CAMARO ZL1 Do you remember your first time racing at Watkins Glen? “Absolutely, I remember it like it was yesterday. It was in 2015 in the Xfinity Series and they had just repaved the track. I went to Todd Bodine who was in the series part-time and we were kind of in similar racecars, mid pack. I asked him for some tips because he had won a pole there. He gave me some advice for how he thought the track would be but he wasn't really sure. Man, I went out there and about crashed because he was way too confident in how much grip the new asphalt would have. I had to back it down and he came running up to me after practice and said, 'I hope you didn't listen to me!' I told him that I realized it and we were off on our estimation on the grip." Have you been able to accept that you are championship contender and realize what comes along with that instead of trying to hang onto your ride every week? "This is year two of hopefully a long time competing in the Cup Series. There is nothing guaranteeing us though that this weekend, next year, or five or 10 years from now that we'll be in this position. It has gotten a little easier but it's probably still not where most people would expect. I guess I'm just a little different that way. I'm constantly waking up every day trying to work harder because I feel like there's enough reasons too. Now is the time when I really have to work harder than ever." KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 MARK III EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CAMARO ZL1 What is it about Watkins Glen that fits so well with your driving style? In 17 races there you have won twice and averaged a 10th-place finish. “I enjoy going to Watkins Glen. I think it’s a really fun road course. I’ve had good success there with a lot of top-10s. It’s just a neat racetrack. I always enjoyed going to Sonoma and to Watkins Glen when we only had two road races on the schedule. It was always kind of like off weeks where you just did something different. You turn right, you turn left, you didn’t really have to take it too seriously and be pretty good at it. Now there’s seven road courses on the schedule so everybody is getting better at it.” What makes The Glen unique from other road courses? “I think what makes Watkins Glen unique from other road courses is that it feels like a superspeedway because you’re going so fast there. Through the esses is pretty fast and it’s 190 miles per hour down the backstretch. Your minimum speed drops a little bit into Turn 1, Turn 11 and through the Bus Stop. It’s just a really cool place with good braking zones to make some passes. It’s just a fun course.” NASCAR runs the “short course” at Watkins Glen. Would you be open to running the longer course? Do you think that’s practical for a Cup car? “With our Cup cars, yeah, we could do the long course, that wouldn’t be a problem, it’s just that we would be shortening the race. We run 90 laps, that’s our race, so you’d have to shorten the number of laps because of the longer distance. It will take more time with the longer lap times, and longer times for the fans seeing us in particular areas where they’re sitting because you can’t see the whole track from one spot.” AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 CELSIUS CAMARO ZL1 “Watkins Glen last year was probably one of the most fun races I’ve been a part of. Our car was really good, conditions were tough with the rain early in the race and trying to drive up through the field. It’s always a racetrack that has a special place in my heart knowing it’s where I got my first Cup win at. I really believe we can go there, have a solid points day and hopefully have a shot at the win.” JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 “Watkins Glen is one of my favorite road courses that we go to. Last year we were really competitive but had some things happen that were out of our control. I think if we can execute on our end, we have a chance to really contend.” MIKE ROCKENFELLER, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 “We will have better preparation on our end, I have another week with the team to prepare. I look back at what we learned from Indy – I think qualifying in a better position will be crucial so it makes life hopefully easier in the race. From my end, I need to execute better and not make any mistakes like I did in Indy speeding on pit lane because it probably cost us a top-15 finish. My experience at Watkins Glen should not hurt as I did race a Cup car last year but most of my time on the track has been in a prototype. I raced there this year in IMSA but it’s a different track configuration. Regardless, I love this place, Watkins Glen is a proper road course and I hope that all our work in the SIM sessions, debriefs and everything we do this week will be a buildup from Indy. we hope that we have a solid weekend. I am quite confident we can be better than last week.” ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 "Watkins Glen has always been one of my favorite road courses, so I am excited to get back over there. I feel like our road course stuff has been getting better and better, we took a big step in Chicago. In Indy, we had a mechanical issue, and didn't really have the chance to race, but I am excited to get to 'The Glen' and see what we've got. It is probably my favorite road course, so I am eager to see if we can do as well as last year with a top 10 or better." DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY.COM CAMARO ZL1 What do you need to do to make the playoffs? "We just need to keep doing what we are doing. That's qualify well and earn stage points and get a good finish. There is still a lot of racing left and we know we can do this. If we have as good a car at Watkins Glen as we had at Indianapolis we know we can win there. That's true about Daytona as well." Is this pressure? "No, this is fun. This is what we like to do. If we are relaxed we will perform our best. We are excited about going to Watkins Glen. We want the trophy! That's what matters. I don't even think about points or what someone else is doing. We control what we can control." Thoughts on Indianapolis? "It was heartbreaking. I have never been that upset with a third-place finish. But that's a good thing. That only means we know what we are capable of. We will analyze everything and get better together."