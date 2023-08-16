Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen International

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Hemric has made four NXS starts at Watkins Glen International where he has an average finish of 20th.

Hemric currently sits eighth in the NXS standings and has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season. "Watkins Glen is considered the superspeedway road course that we go to. You have to have a lot of mechanical grip and aero does matter. We know that Watkins Glen is one of our weaker road courses, but we look forward to hopefully going there and having an opportunity to do something really cool amongst the package we have been building on over the last couple months. I'm excited to see what kind of fruit it bears and go have some fun.” - Daniel Hemric on Watkins Glen International