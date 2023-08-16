Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- Go Bowling at The Glen

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.

2023: Gibbs is 18 th in the NASCAR point standings and has scored one top-five finish (Pocono) and six top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the Chicago Street Circuit and Pocono Raceway. He is 49 points out of the NASCAR playoffs cut line with two races remaining until the playoffs.

WATKINS GLEN: Gibbs has only one Cup Series start at Watkins Glen when he started 16 th and finished 26 th . In the 2022 Xfinity race, Gibbs started second and led 25 laps, but a late spin caused him to finish 27 th . Gibbs started 15 th , led 43 laps and won the Xfinity race in 2021 at Watkins Glen. He started on the pole and led 99 of 100 laps en route in victory in the ARCA Series in 2021. He finished third after starting first in the 2021 ARCA race.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT WATKINS GLEN: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 77 total starts at Watkins Glen in Cup competition with seven wins, 29 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes and the team has led 555 laps. RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on Sunday, August 20 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD

“We had a good day on Saturday in the Xfinity race and it was cool to win at Indianapolis. Sunday was not so good and now we really have to fight to get in the playoffs. I really like Watkins Glen and hopefully we can have a good run in our Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.”

TRD PR