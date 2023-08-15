Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD Preview – NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen International

No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT WATKINS GLEN: Denny Hamlin is a former NASCAR Cup Series winner at Watkins Glen International after visiting victory lane in 2016. Overall, he has posted five top-five finishes at the track – four of those coming in the past six visits to the New York road course. Last season, Hamlin started 22nd and finished 20th at Watkins Glen.

With his stage two victory at Indianapolis, Hamlin is one of only two drivers with multiple stage wins on road courses this season. Hamlin, who also won the opening stage at Sonoma Raceway in June, and his teammate Christopher Bell are the only drivers in the Cup Series to accomplish that feat so far this season. MAVIS: Mavis Tires & Brakes will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the No. 11 team this weekend at Watkins Glen International. Mavis, based in Millwood, New York, is the largest independent tire and service provider in the United States with more than 850 service centers in 22 states. Mavis recently acquired TBC Corporation’s NTB Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers, which yields more than 2,000 service centers under the brand umbrella in total.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns seven Cup Series wins at Watkins Glen International. In 77 combined starts at the track, the organization has earned 29 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s, four pole awards, and 555 laps led. Kyle Busch and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have won for JGR at Watkins Glen International. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International begins Sunday, August 20, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about going to Watkins Glen this weekend…

“We’re looking forward to this weekend. Obviously, we won there with the old car and didn’t run like we are capable of last year. I’m optimistic that we can qualify well and run up front. We need to score all the points we can to keep ourselves in contention for the regular season championship going to Daytona next week, so we’ll prepare really hard this week and be ready to go.”

