Ryan Blaney: “I think there are some things you can take (from one road course to another). The Glen is different – a ton of elevation, a lot of grip. Sonoma has more elevation than The Glen, but the surfaces are so much different, so you really can’t take much from there. You’re so much faster at The Glen. One of the biggest things that you try to get good at but you can’t really predict at any other road course is the bus stop at The Glen. That’s a huge place to make time and how your car reacts off the curbs – kind of jumping all four tires. It’s hard to really learn anywhere else because there is no other place you really do that. I think there are some things you can take: Like from Indy, heavy braking zones. There are places that you can really take road course to road course like how your car reacts under heavy braking zones. I think that’s one of the biggest things we look for when we go to these road courses – comparing and trying to learn for each one is how your car brakes. Your Turn 1 and 7 at Indy, that’s kind of the same like Turn 1 into Watkins Glen… I think it’s 10 off the back-stretch. I think those are the basics you take away.”