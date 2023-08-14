Burton Finishes 21st at The Brickyard

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang finished 21st in Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Burton lined up 24th for the 82-lap run over the 2.439-mile 14-turn course inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He moved into the top 20 by Lap Seven and was running 18th when the first Stage ended at Lap 15.



As drivers began making their first green-flag pit stops the DEX Imaging team opted for a two-stop strategy for the 200-mile race. Burton cycled into the top 10 before making his first pit stop at Lap 24.

The only caution flag of the race flew at Lap Two, and there were no cautions for Stage breaks as is standard for road courses. Burton had moved back to 25th place when the second Stage ended at Lap 35, and was in 21st place by Lap 44.

He made his second and final pit stop with 33 laps to go. He returned to the track in 28th place and was back in 21st with 16 laps to go. He moved into 20th place for an eight-lap stretch then fell back to 22nd with five laps to go.

He regained one position on the white flag lap and ended the race in 21st.

Next up for Burton and the No. 21 team is another road course race, at Watkins Glen International, next Sunday.

WBR PR