Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro Chandler Smith qualified 18th for the Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts at the Indianapolis Road Course.

During the opening lap, Smith fell to 22nd, but regained two spots by lap five. That same lap, raindrops started falling, and the red flag came out for lightning on lap eight. Once the red flag was lifted, the field made a mandatory pit stop for wet-weather tires under yellow. Crew chief, Bruce Schlicker, gambled and told Smith to come down pit road the moment it opened during the caution to change back to slick tires, and after doing so, the No. 16 relaunched from 34th on the single-file restart on lap 12. Smith ran faster lap times on slick tires than most of the field on wet tires for the remainder of stage one, and because almost everyone pitted under green due to the rapidly drying track, Smith finished eighth at the conclusion of stage one on lap 20.

Smith moved up to sixth before a stopped car brought out the yellow again on lap 27. He pitted under yellow for tires and fuel and restarted fifth in line on the right side on lap 31. He battled hard with multiple cars on the cusp of the top 10 for the next few laps and made contact with the No. 26 on lap 34 while in 13th, causing a minor tire rub on the right front. It subsided, and over the next five laps, Smith took advantage of mistakes from cars in front to move up to seventh, which is where he’d finish stage two on lap 40.

The No. 16 came down pit road at the end of lap 41. The pit crew changed tires and added fuel, while ensuring the tire rub would not return. Three laps later, the caution came out again for another stopped car. Smith stayed out and restarted third on the left side with 16 laps to go. On the restart lap, down the straightaway and into the turn seven left-hander, Smith went inside on teammate Daniel Hemric, but both cars were hit by the No. 24 from five rows back. Smith, like Hemric, sustained heavy damage and pitted for repairs. He came back out 30th at the tail-end of the lead lap, but quickly went a lap down and reported that his right-front tire was going down. He pitted again with 11 to go for right-side tires and more damage repair, falling two laps down to 33rd. With four laps remaining for the leader and Smith still two laps down, he suffered a suspension issue, and was forced to bring the car back to the garage, relegating him to a 34th-place finish. "That was not the finish we wanted, but I’m proud of the fight in our No. 16 Quick Tie Products team. We went off-strategy once the rain delay came and went and gave ourselves a real shot at a good result. Unfortunately it just did not pan out for us.” - Chandler Smith