Reddick Earns Strong Top-Five Finish in Indianapolis

Tyler Reddick (fourth) led Toyota in a calm race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. After a caution on the opening laps, the drivers ran 77 consecutive green flag laps to close out the event. Reddick was joined in the top-10 by points leader Martin Truex Jr. (seventh) and Christopher Bell (ninth).

Kamui Kobayashi had a strong run throughout the day. He battled through contact to finish nearly all the laps and brought home his Toyota Camry TRD in 33rd.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race 24 of 36 – 200 miles, 82 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Michael McDowell*

2nd, Chase Elliott*

3rd, Daniel Suarez*

4th, TYLER REDDICK

5th, Alex Bowman*

7th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

9th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

12th, TY GIBBS

18th, BUBBA WALLACE

19th, DENNY HAMLIN

33rd, KAMUI KOBAYASHI

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Does this run help you build for the Playoffs?

“We definitely had really good pace in the second half of the race. We just didn’t have the best start and weren’t quite as fast in the first half and got behind it. We short-pitted them, but we had a slow stop, and wasn’t in position to lunge them off of pit road, and that was kind of the story. We didn’t have a chance to get back around Daniel (Suarez). We could drop off about 10 car lengths and get right back to his bumper. Our SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD was better, but not good enough to complete the pass. I think AJ Allmendinger with much fresher tires had to push really hard to get around Daniel, so that is the story of it – just unfortunately, hard to pass.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem/PSC Industries – Johns Manville Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

Can you talk about your race and the strategy?

“Yeah, that is kind of how it played out. I don’t know – after the last couple of weeks I’m really happy we put a complete race together for this Rheem Camry team. Hopefully, we can build on that, do a little better in Watkins Glen and carry that into the Playoffs.”

You were one of the later ones to pit. Why was that?

“We were just trying to split the tires – put an equal stint on each set tires. The falloff wasn’t there, and the guys that pitted first, got out first. Everyone else needed to have a little more fall off. Whenever you are the first one to pit, you don’t want your tires to fall off, and then they didn’t, and we just had a couple of guys get in front of us and that was it.”

KAMUI KOBAYASHI, No. 67 Toyota Genuine Parts Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 33rd

What did you think of the day?

“First of all, I was waiting for a caution. It never happened. I definitely enjoyed it. Thank you. 77 laps, no caution is pretty long – I think I learned a lot. We had some good speed, as well. I got hit by someone, but this is NASCAR. But the racing in the field was great. It’s a really cool championship – I had a great experience here. Thank you to all of the support from Toyota, Toyota Gazoo Racing North America. This is a dream come true.”

