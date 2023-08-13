NASCAR Transcripts: Chase Elliott Pit Lane Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. What a charge you put on today only to come up second. What more did you need?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Just to be a little better through the back half over there and get off of 14 a little better just to have myself in a better spot getting into 1.

Just really appreciate the effort, man. Our Napa Chevy was really good, really good.

Just needed just a little bit more and came up a bit short. But congrats to Michael, man. He did a good job. Ran a great race and stayed mistake free, and that's what you've got to do to win.

Q. What's that like chasing him down like that knowing one mistake and you can have it?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I lost too much ground under that pit cycle and was trying to pace myself for the long haul. It kind of had that green flag feel. I thought I did that, just needed to do a better job getting through traffic there.

Q. How about Chase the driver, 77 laps under green. Haven't seen that here. What was that like?

CHASE ELLIOTT: It was great. Feel good. Ready to go for 77 more.

NASCAR PR