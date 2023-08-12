Saturday, Aug 12

RCR Event Preview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

RCR Event Preview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Richard Childress Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course... Richard Childress Racing has made four total starts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course configuration, notably finding Victory Lane with Tyler Reddick in 2022. The 54-year-old organization has also found success while competing at the track’s historic oval, earning three wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt (1995), Kevin Harvick (2003), and Paul Menard (2011). This weekend marks the third time the NASCAR Cup Series will compete on the road course configuration at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

 

Did You Know? With Reddick’s victory in 2022, Richard Childress became the first NASCAR Cup Series car owner to win races on both the oval and road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The win by the No. 8 team capped off a dominating performance where the team won the pole and led the most laps (38 of 86). 

 

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course... RCR has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway dating back to the inaugural event in 2020. The team has two top-10 finishes: Myatt Snider (seventh place in 2021) and Austin Hill (ninth place in 2022). RCR also has a NASCAR Xfinity Series win on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval configuration with Ty Dillon in 2014.

 

Catch Saturday's Action at the Brickyard... The NASCAR 150 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course will be televised live on Saturday, August 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA and the NBC Sports App. The event will be broadcast live on the IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

 

Follow Sunday's Action in Indianapolis... The Verizon 200 will be televised live on Sunday, August 13, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Cowboy Channel/Carolina Cowboys Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course... Austin Dillon has two NASCAR Cup Series starts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Although Dillon has had strong runs in both races, earning Stage Points and running within the top-10, the race agates do not reflect his strong performances due to on-track accidents late in each race. Dillon has competed at the Brickyard’s traditional oval configuration eight previous times in the Cup Series, earning a best finish of ninth in 2016. He also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at IMS (four on the oval configuration, and one on the road course configuration), with a best finish of fifth in 2012.

 

The Cowboy Channel... The Cowboy Channel is the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle. Headquartered in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel features content focused on ProRodeo, bull riding, roping, reining, barrel racing, and other western sports genres, along with western fashion and music. The programming lineup also features a wide variety of “live” coverage from major western events showcasing the world’s toughest and most talented cowboys and cowgirls and is home of the National Finals Rodeo in December. The network enjoys distribution into 42 million homes on cable/satellite systems on Altice, Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Verizon FIOS TV, and many other rural cable systems. In addition, The Cowboy Channel can be streamed online via The Cowboy Channel Plus at cowboychannelplus.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV’s Heartland Extra package. For more information, please visit thecowboychannel.com.

 

Tickets to the 2023 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand Are Available Now... Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent the Carolinas in the PBR Team Series, an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games throughout the country. The team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. Don't miss the Carolina Cowboys 2023 "Cowboy Days" Home Stand September 22-24 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster. https://www.ticketmaster.com/pbr-professional-bull-riders-tickets/artist/2859854?venueId=369330

 

Meet Dillon... Dillon is scheduled to greet race fans at the RCR Merchandise Trailer in the fan midway at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Come meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and get new RCR gear.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

How do you approach the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course race given the points situation you are in?

“At this point, we can’t make it into the NASCAR Playoffs on points. We have to win. That gives us the opportunity to be aggressive, and to make moves and strategy calls that maybe you otherwise wouldn’t if you were racing for points. We’re going to be aggressive. Anybody can win right now, including us, so we have to really focus. We’ve had moments throughout the season where we’ve been really fast. Things have to line up and we have to have a perfect day in order to get to Victory Lane. That means I have to do my job, the pit crew has to do their job and the strategy has to play out. In the SIM, I’ve been pretty good at the Indianapolis Road Course. It was a little surprising, actually, how the track came to me right away. I’d like to surprise some people at a road course.”

 

You have the Cowboy Channel and the Carolina Cowboys on your car this weekend. What does that mean to you, to be able to represent the western lifestyle at a NASCAR race?

“Man, I love having the Carolina Cowboys and the Cowboy Channel on our Chevy this weekend. It’s really the intersection of my two favorite things. Racing, obviously, takes up a lot of my time, but so do my western interests. I’m always watching the Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy Channel Plus app, so I really want to thank Patrick Goetsch and everyone on his team for this opportunity. I also can’t wait to highlight the Carolina Cowboys on the car. I hope everyone is able to come out to our home event at the Greensboro Coliseum Sept. 22-24. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster."
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course... Kyle Busch will be making his third NASCAR Cup Series start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course configuration. His best finish in two previous races at the 2.439-mile circuit is 11th-place in 2022 and he has completed all 181 possible laps in those races. Busch has two wins on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis, winning the Brickyard 400 in back-to-back races in 2015 and 2016. His 2016 performance was one of the most dominant of his career on a superspeedway. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet led 149 of 170 laps which is the all-time Indianapolis NASCAR record on the oval. His average running position was a sizzling 1.22 during the event. Busch also made history by winning from the pole in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series events during the same weekend in 2016.

 

Back Home Again in Indiana... The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is the home race for 3CHI, primary sponsor for Busch this weekend. 3CHI is based in Indianapolis, Ind., and will host employees and guests this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

 

The Points Chase… Busch enters Indianapolis ninth in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Standings, 14 points behind fifth-place. He is currently the third seed in the NASCAR Playoffs.

 

Leading The Way... Busch has finished fifth or better in all three road and street course races this season. He scored a pair of second-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and Sonoma Raceway. Most recently, he claimed a fifth-place finish at the Chicago Street Race. 

 

A Winning Partnership... Since partnering with Richard Childress Racing at the beginning of the 2022 season, 3CHI has gone to victory lane three times, most recently at World Wide Technology Raceway this past June.

 

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First… 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What challenges arise with competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course?

“I would say the challenges at the Indianapolis Road Course are the visuals, especially braking visuals in traffic. It’s so flat and a lot of corners are so slow that when the track gets hot and it gets slick it really slows down a lot. Trying to keep the tires on the car under braking and also under acceleration is a challenge. It’s really flat and you’re always trying to make sure that you can go as fast as you can, carry as much speed as you possibly can, but keep the brakes on the car because there’s a lot of heavy braking areas at the Indianapolis Road Course.”  

 

The restarts going into Turn 1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course are chaotic. How do you protect your position and stay out of trouble? 

“Restarts going into Turn 1 are chaotic. The best way to protect yourself is to stay all the way to the inside to the right-side of the racetrack and not let anybody to your inside. You can be the guy that kind of forces everybody off into Turn 1 and puts them in the grass because if you’re on the outside and get put off in the grass then you’re losing spots. That happened to me last year, but hopefully moving the restart zone a little bit will kind of help that calamity and calm everything down.”

 

There are no stage cautions on road courses this season. Do you think that’s a good move? 

“No stage cautions at road courses I think is a smart way to go. Last year everybody would always pit before a stage caution would come out. Then when the caution came out nobody would pit or guys would actually flip the stages where they would run it long and not pit and take the points then they’d have to come in and pit. It just makes it a heck of a lot more simple to run it out and allows there to be more strategy within the race for when guys want to pit, if they want to make it a two-stop race or a three-stop race. I think that’s a good move.”

 

You have two wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the oval. How special would it be to win on the road course? 

“I’ve got two wins on the Indy oval so it would be really cool to win on the Indy road course to have won at multiple layouts at the same venue. I look at the Charlotte Roval as kind of the same thing there too, with winning on the big track and I would love to be able to win on the Roval there. The Indianapolis Road Course is still sacred ground and what that place means history-wise with everything from the Pagoda to celebrating by kissing the bricks. It would certainly be cool to chalk up another win there and have it be on the road course.”
 

This Week’s MobileX Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course… Brodie Kostecki will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing on Sunday at the Brickyard when he takes the wheel of the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the team. Kostecki, the current Repco Supercars Championship points leader, is an experienced road course racer but has not yet competed on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indy road course outside of a simulator.

 

Meet Kostecki…Although Kostecki spends much of his time currently racing in his native Australia and New Zealand as he competes for the Repco Supercars Championship, he has wide-ranging motorsports experience, including stateside. Kostecki moved to the United States in 2011 to compete in the USAC Ford Focus Series, winning three national championships and earning 27 feature wins. At just 15 years old, Kostecki won his first UARA Late Model Series race at Rockingham Speedway in 2013, besting familiar drivers such as Ty Dillon and Bubba Wallace and becoming the first non-American to win at the track. Kostecki has made a total of 16 starts in the ARCA Mendards Series East, earning two pole awards, one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

 

Experienced Team Behind the Driver … Veteran NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Justin Alexander will be on top the pit box calling the race for Kostecki as crew chief of the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet. Alexander, who guided Austin Dillon to some of the most memorable wins of his career including the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2018 Daytona 500, is RCR’s director of vehicle performance.

 

Welcome MobileX… MobileX, mobile made for you, by you. Delivering the ultimate in choice and price control—only pay for what you use, never for what you don’t. MobileX will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 33 Chevrolet for Kostecki’s NASCAR Cup Series debut. MobileX features AI-guided personalized data forecasting to predict just how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost on America’s most reliable 5G network.

 

Welcome VAILO… VAILO is an Australian advanced technology company with its core in ultra-high-performance LED lighting. Founded in 2012 by CEO Aaron Hickmann, the company has completed a range of stadium lighting and LED digital display installs across Australia. It has transitioned from importer to manufacturer, exporting Australian-designed and made LED lighting products with its award-winning stadium light, the Zenith Gen-V.

 

Meet Kostecki … In support of his NASCAR Cup Series debut,Kostecki is scheduled to make several public appearances during race week. On Thursday, August 10th, Kostecki is scheduled to participate in a Q&A and autograph session at the Iindianapolis Motor Speedway Fan Activation Stage on Main Street during the NASCAR Hauler Parade beginning at 6 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Kostecki is scheduled to make an appearance to the Team Chevy Stage in the fan midway located inside the infield next to the NASCAR Cup Series garage at10:30 a.m. ET.

  

Get the Gear… Just in time for his NASCAR Cup Series debut, special edition Kostecki t-shirts will be available trackside this weekend at the RCR merchandise haulers in the fan midway located inside the speedway next to the NASCAR Cup Series garage. Kostecki is scheduled to make appearances at the Merchandise hauler on Saturday (3 p.m. ET) and Sunday (11 a.m. ET). Come meet the driver of the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet and get your RCR gear.  

 

BRODIE KOSTECKI QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on making your NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing?

“I spent a great deal of time racing locally in North Carolina as a kid, racing on the many short tracks that were located around the state. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the most historic motorsport venues in the world. It is a privilege to make my NASCAR Cup Series debut there, as well as to drive for an iconic team like Richard Childress Racing. This is an absolute dream come true for me. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I think when I get out on track for the first few laps it will all sink in. I need to be a sponge and learn as much as I can and put on a show for my partners and fans.”

 

You’re making your NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. What is going to be the biggest challenge?

“My biggest challenge is going to be time. Obviously, it’s a very short practice and my first time in the car. Getting up to speed is important to make laps and give my RCR team feedback as soon as possible. I’ve spent a lot of time this week at the GM tech center and at RCR in the simulators. This helped a lot with braking points, pit road entrance, and a line to drive.”

 

What is your main goal as you make your Cup Series debut?

“I think a finish inside the top 10 would be a good goal for my first NASCAR Cup Series race. Richard Childress Racing has put a lot of effort into their road course program and won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course last year. It will be up to me how fast I get up to speed and learn the car. I think a top-10 is achievable. Looking forward to the race weekend and giving the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet team 100%."

 

Given your Repco Supercars experience, will anything translate to this weekend?

“Yes, the NextGen cars are very close to REPCO Supercars these days. They are identical on the mechanical side, but the NASCAR Cup Series cars are different on the aero side than Supercars. That makes the transition easier than in the past. Obviously, we saw what Shane Van Gisbergen did at the Chicago Street Course last month by winning that race. As far as the race is concerned, we will take it as it comes, and hopefully, Shane and I will be able to find each other on the track so we can put on a show for the NASCAR fans like that which we do overseas."
 

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course... Sheldon Creed has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, coming last season behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet. The 26-year-old started from the 15th position, drove into the top-five and received contact in the final laps to finish in 23rd-place.

 

Meet Creed... On Saturday, August 12 at 2:45 p.m. ET, Creed is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Stop by to get your Whelen gear and have it autographed by the Alpine, California native.

 

About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

 

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

Saturday's race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is the first of two back-to-back road courses. What is your outlook heading into this stretch?

“I feel good about our road course package. Except for Road America, where we didn't have a great handling car and then had a brake rotor go bad at the end, our Whelen Chevrolets have been fast on road courses. I feel good about the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. I feel really good about Watkins Glen International next week. These are places that we can pick up points and be fast. I need to do a better job of not making mistakes and throwing away our races. We need to bring a little bit more speed in our race car. If both of those happen, I think we will be just fine heading into the Playoffs."

 

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course... Austin Hill has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, earning a ninth-place result last season while driving the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. The Winston, Ga. native started and finished inside the top-10 in 2022.

 

Meet Hill... On Saturday, August 12 at 2:20 p.m. ET, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Stop by to get your Bennett Transportation and Logistics gear and have it autographed by the 29-year-old driver.

 

Representing Ace Doran... For Saturday's race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Bennett Family of Companies is proudly presenting Ace Doran Hauling and Rigging as the featured operating company on the No. 21 Chevrolet. Founded in 1913 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio - a short two hour drive from Indianapolis - Ace Doran is among the oldest active motor carriers operating in the United States. Over 60 Bennett and Ace Doran employees, freight agents, truck drivers and customers from its Ohio and Indiana facilities will descent on the Brickyard to watch Hill pilot the red, white, and black Camaro.

 

About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

 

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Two consecutive weekends of road course races start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Given your success at road courses, what are your thoughts of the circuit?

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is honestly not one of my favorite road courses that we go to. It's a pretty tough track to get around and make lap time. It's a very technical race track and you need to be set up for each corner properly. We need our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet to be driving good everywhere, but specifically here, there is a fine line between having grip and not having grip in your car. The track itself is very slick. You can very easily lock up brakes in certain sections of the track. I struggled with that last year in Turns 3 and 4, and into Turn 12. Braking is really important and being able to charge into the braking zones hard is going to create a lot of lap time."

