NASCAR-Indycar Crossover Weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Presented Saturday and Sunday Across NBC, Peacock & USA Network

NBC Sports presents a weekend of NASCAR and INDYCAR racing from historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, as the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES all compete on the IMS road course this Saturday and Sunday across NBC, USA Network and Peacock. This marks the fourth consecutive year that IMS has hosted NASCAR and INDYCAR races on the same weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series will race on the IMS road course for the third time ever on Sunday with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Countdown to Green begins pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET on NBC with NASCAR America post-race immediately following the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Saturday’s doubleheader on the IMS road course begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock with pre-race coverage leading into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Gallagher Grand Prix at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by USA Network’s coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

This Friday at 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports will host a press event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press center featuring NASCAR analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte, and INDYCAR analysts James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell to preview this weekend’s races.

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. currently leads the season points standings (2035), with only 17 points separating him from fifth-place Kyle Larson. Chris Buescher won his second consecutive Cup Series race in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan on Monday.

The Cup Series field will feature a variety of entrants, including Shane van Gisbergen, who won the inaugural race on the streets of Chicago in his Cup Series debut last month, as well as 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button, Brodie Kostecki, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup and Xfinity Series races from IMS with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters during both races this weekend.

Snider will anchor studio coverage alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and two-time Brickyard 400 winner Dale Jarrett from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday. NBC Sports INDYCAR analyst James Hinchcliffe will join Sunday’s Countdown to Green pre-race coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, James Hinchcliffe (Sunday)

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 9:30 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 11:30 a.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network, Peacock 5 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts USA Network 5:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 8 p.m. Sun., Aug. 13 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NBC 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Peacock 6 p.m.

INDYCAR: GALLAGHER GRAND PRIX

Saturday’s doubleheader on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course gets underway with pre-race coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Gallagher Grand Prix at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, leading into race coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of qualifying, practice sessions and the INDY NXT by Firestone race from the IMS road course on Friday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsen d Bell (analyst), and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road. Earnhardt Jr. will join Saturday’s pre-race coverage alongside Diffey, Bell and Hinchcliffe.

2021 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, who leads the season points standings, took the checkered flag at the GMR Grand Prix held at the IMS road course earlier this year in May. Kyle Kirkwood won last weekend at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 11 Gallagher Grand Prix – Practice 1 Peacock 9 a.m. Gallagher Grand Prix – Qualifying Peacock 12:30 p.m. Gallagher Grand Prix – Final Practice Peacock 4 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Race Peacock 4:50 p.m. Sat., Aug. 12 Gallagher Grand Prix – Pre-Race USA Network, Peacock 2 p.m. Gallagher Grand Prix USA Network, Peacock 2:30 p.m. Gallagher Grand Prix – Post-Race USA Network, Peacock 4:30 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: UNADILLA NATIONAL

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Unadilla National this Saturday in New Berlin, N.Y., with uninterrupted coverage of every moto from 1-5 p.m. ET on Peacock, and NBC airing uninterrupted coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Peacock will also stream an exclusive post-race program.

Jett Lawrence, who has won all 16 motos this season, can clinch the 450 Class Championship if he leads by at least 100 points following this weekend’s race. Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan are only separated by three points in the 250 Class standings following Deegan’s first career moto sweep at Washougal.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday for the Unadilla National gets underway at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analysts: Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

Reporters: Jason Thomas, Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., August 12 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 10 a.m. Pro Motocross – Unadilla National Peacock 1 p.m. Pro Motocross – Unadilla National NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3 p.m. Mon., August 14 Pro Motocross – Unadilla National CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 2 a.m.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

The latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download features three-time Supercar champion Shane van Gisbergen, who won the inaugural race on the streets of Chicago in his Cup Series debut last month, today at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NBC Sports PR