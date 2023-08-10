TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course / Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 Now looking back on it, do you think Shane (van Gisbergen) was maybe sandbagging a little (laughs) going into Chicago? “No, I don't think so. Shane was the new guy going into Chicago so he didn't get first pick of the simulator times for that weekend. He went Thursday night to the simulator when the haulers were already gone and they couldn't change the car. I got to see some of the stuff once we got to the track, and obviously after practice and qualifying we saw that he was good and looked through some of his stuff.” You've won at COTA; do you feel like your road course game is pretty good going into the next two weeks? "It's a constant evolution and labor of love. I had never turned right before until I was in the Truck in 2013 at Mosport. I realized that weekend I had a lot of work to do. I'm not satisfied with how I turn right at all. Shane opened our eyes to a lot of things and we've looked at that. Going to tracks without walls everywhere like Chicago and tracks that I've been to before like the next two coming up will help. It's constant work for me though. I've been putting in the work so we'll see if it pays off." Will you feel less like a pinball going into Turn 1 at Indy since NASCAR has altered restart zone at Indy road course? "I didn't feel like one last year because I took the other way which is now a stop and go penalty. It's trying to help make us look like the incredible race car drivers that we all are so I think it will be good." AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 THE COWBOY CHANNEL CAROLINA COWBOYS CAMARO ZL1 How do you approach the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course race given the points situation you are in? “At this point, we can’t make it into the NASCAR Playoffs on points. We have to win. That gives us the opportunity to be aggressive, and to make moves and strategy calls that maybe you otherwise wouldn’t if you were racing for points. We’re going to be aggressive. Anybody can win right now, including us, so we have to really focus. We’ve had moments throughout the season where we’ve been really fast. Things have to line up and we have to have a perfect day in order to get to Victory Lane. That means I have to do my job; the pit crew has to do their job and the strategy has to play out. In the SIM, I’ve been pretty good at the Indianapolis Road Course. It was a little surprising, actually, how the track came to me right away. I’d like to surprise some people at a road course.” You have the Cowboy Channel and the Carolina Cowboys on your car this weekend. What does that mean to you, to be able to represent the western lifestyle at a NASCAR race? “Man, I love having the Carolina Cowboys and the Cowboy Channel on our Chevy this weekend. It’s really the intersection of my two favorite things. Racing, obviously, takes up a lot of my time, but so do my western interests. I’m always watching the Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy Channel Plus app, so I really want to thank Patrick Goetsch and everyone on his team for this opportunity. I also can’t wait to highlight the Carolina Cowboys on the car. I hope everyone is able to come out to our home event at the Greensboro Coliseum Sept. 22-24. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 What challenges arise with competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course? “I would say the challenges at the Indy Road Course are the visuals, especially braking visuals in traffic. It’s so flat and a lot of corners are so slow that when the track gets hot and it gets slick it really slows down a lot. Trying to keep the tires on the car under braking and also under acceleration is a challenge. It’s really flat and you’re always trying to make sure that you can go as fast as you can, carry as much speed as you possibly can, but keep the brakes on the car because there’s a lot of heavy braking areas at the Indianapolis Road Course.” The restarts going into Turn 1 at Indy are chaotic. How do you protect your position and stay out of trouble? “Restarts going into Turn 1 are chaotic. The best way to protect yourself is to stay all the way to the inside to the right-side of the racetrack and not let anybody to your inside. You can be the guy that kind of forces everybody off into Turn 1 and puts them in the grass because if you’re on the outside and get put off in the grass then you’re losing spots. That happened to me last year, but hopefully moving the restart zone a little bit will kind of help that calamity and calm everything down.” There are no stage cautions on road courses this season. Do you think that’s a good move? “No stage cautions at road courses I think is a smart way to go. Last year everybody would always pit before a stage caution would come out. Then when the caution came out nobody would pit or guys would actually flip the stages where they would run it long and not pit and take the points then they’d have to come in and pit. It just makes it a heck of a lot more simple to run it out and allows there to be more strategy within the race for when guys want to pit, if they want to make it a two-stop race or a three-stop race. I think that’s a good move.” You have two wins at Indy on the oval. How special would it be to win on the road course? “I’ve got two wins on the Indy oval so it would be really cool to win on the Indy road course to have won at multiple layouts at the same venue. I look at the Charlotte Roval as kind of the same thing there too, with winning on the big track and I would love to be able to win on the Roval there. The Indianapolis Road Course is still sacred ground and what that place means history-wise with everything from the Pagoda to celebrating by kissing the bricks. It would certainly be cool to chalk up another win there and have it be on the road course.” CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on racing on the Indianapolis Road Course: "For me personally, I feel like it is one of the harder ones, if not the toughest for me. Most road courses that we go to have a little bit of character at some point, little bit of banking or a little bit of something. That place is just flat. Not really a lot of character to the road itself. Imperfections, bumps. Things like that. Just a very flat road course, which I find challenging because it’s hard to find ways to be different." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Gustafson on the team's outlook for the remainder of the regular season: "Our goal is the same as it’s always been. Go out and execute to the best of our ability, minimize mistakes and be in position to battle for the win at the end. We have three great opportunities coming up to be able to do that and Chase (Elliott) is one of the best at being able to tune out all the noise and focus on the task at hand." AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 KAULIG RACING CAMARO ZL1 “The last two years at Indy have been really special. To be able to kiss the bricks in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series has been a dream come true. Our road course stuff hasn’t quite been where we need it to be, but we are definitely working hard on it. We were close last year on the Cup side and if we get to Indy and unload well, we can have a shot to go win the race.” JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 "I’m really excited to go back to my home track at Indianapolis. I’ve had some really great finishes in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series since we started running the road course, so I'm looking forward to hopefully another great run with my friends and family there." MIKE ROCKENFELLER, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 “I’m looking forward to this weekend at Indy in a NASCAR Cup car. I have been at the LEGACY M.C. shop all week working with Luke (Lambert) and the team trying to accomplish everything we need to do to get ready for this weekend – it’s been busy. It’s a short week and this came together very fast but we are feeling good about things. I’m excited to drive for Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher and hope we can get a great finish in the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet.” ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 “Indy has been different the last couple of years since it's now a road course, but still going to the track itself and having the chance to be there is always a lot of fun. Last year, we ended up being in a spin that cost us track position at the end of the day, and we didn't come home with the finish we wanted. However, we still felt like it was an okay day with a decent car that got up there. Regardless of that outcome, I feel like our road course performance has been improving. In Chicago, I believe we didn't get the finish we deserved, but our car had a lot more speed than our previous attempts at road courses. So, I am excited to get there and hopefully secure a top-10 finish at a road course." SHANE VAN GISBERGEN, NO. 91 ENHANCE HEALTH CAMARO ZL1 “It (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course) will certainly be different than the Chicago Street Course. I'll need to get up to speed quickly, but we plan a lot of simulator time and I know (No. 91 Crew Chief) Darian (Grubb) will be thoroughly prepared for Indy. We have got to come in and do our best, but you also have got to race with respect, as well. These guys are fighting for their championship every week, so I have got to come in and stay out of trouble.” DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY.COM CAMARO ZL1 What are your thoughts going to Indianapolis? "We just have to be smart. We need to do what we do and stay out of trouble and get good finishes. When we are in sync we are a team that is hard to beat. Our goal at Michigan was to have a good execution race, and build some momentum heading into Indianapolis where we know we are going to be good. I think we did that and are in a pretty good spot. You have to keep in mind, with two road courses and a superspeedway, anything can happen. Sometimes with the strategy and the way people push and move around at the end of these races on road courses it can be a wild card. Obviously, anything can happen at Daytona as well. We just have to maximize every day and continue to work." CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST With not being in the playoffs, how do you approach the rest of the season? “Honestly, more than ever we are hungrier, and our only goal is to go out and win races. At Richmond, I felt like we were on the wrong end of a judgement call and if we weren’t then we probably had the fastest truck there and had a good shot at the win. We need to move on from it and take it and let it fuel us for the rest of the season. We need to finish strong. We’re going to chase wins -- we have nothing to lose now.” IRP has a unique configuration. How do you attack that track? “I’ve raced there two times before and had a shot at winning there a few years ago. It’s a track that I’m familiar with and have been able to be fast at. You need to have a truck that will keep turning and have good drive up off the corners. It’s just like every other worn-out short track; you have to take care of your stuff and be there at the end. Short tracks are my specialty, and we have a lot of them coming up on the schedule, so I’m really, really excited and hungrier than ever to try and get this Bama Buggies Silverado in victory lane.” CHRISTIAN ECKES, NO. 19 NAPA AUTOCARE SILVERADO RST Eckes his outlook for his third playoff run: “Our NAPA Auto Care team is looking forward to the challenge of racing for a championship. This week at IRP will definitely be a tough test for sure. I didn’t run the way I wanted to last year at IRP, but I’m confident in our No. 19 team and the effort everyone’s been putting in at MHR. We’ve adjusted our goals a little bit as the year has gone and we’ve won some races, been more consistent lately, and we know we’re capable of getting to Phoenix and racing for a championship. We’re focused on this week though and putting a solid night together at IRP.” GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST You've got to feel good about returning to IRP after last season, so what did you learn during that race last year that will help your team be even better this time? "I’m excited to get the playoffs started, and I feel good about starting it out at IRP. Our GMS Racing guys are working hard to bring us just as good of a Champion Power Equipment Chevy as we had last year. I think that IRP is a great track for the Truck Series. It has multiple grooves we can choose, but it’s still a tough short track with a lot of character." RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST You've said that IRP is going to be one of the more challenging races for you personally, so can you say why that might be the case? "It’ll be a challenge for me mostly because short tracking isn’t something I consider myself to be exceptional at, meaning I’ve got to put twice as much emphasis on it as an oppose to my big track skill set, which I feel like I’m solid on so far. Certainly my expectations shift from the short to the big tracks. However I know that our team has race-winning pace at this track, as shown last year, so having that knowledge is going to be invaluable. Our Wendell Scott Foundation Born Driven paint scheme has one last ride with us this season, so I'm looking forward to running it again and hopefully we can finish off what we started in Nashville with this truck." JAKE GARCIA, NO. 35 QUANTA SERVICES SILVERADO RST Garcia on his recent momentum entering IRP: “To get at top-five at Richmond felt great. That was probably the best complete weekend we’ve put together with our Quanta Services Chevrolet this season. It felt great to race in and around the top-five all night and we want to do the same thing this week at IRP. It’s a fun but challenging place. There are some different options with the variable banking but can make it difficult to pass too. Hopefully we can qualify well again like we have been recently and that’ll give us a good opportunity to race towards the front all night.” DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 BETTENHAUSENAUTO.COM SILVERADO RST Does having a strong finish at this track last year give you an extra boost of confidence heading back to IRP? “We were pretty fast last year at IRP in the ARCA race. The GMS guys brought us a really fast car, but it was a tricky place to figure out. As the race went on, I figured out how to pass other drivers as we had to kind of come up through the field from where we started. So I'm looking forward to getting back there knowing what I know now. It's going to be cool to go there with Bettenhausen Automotive and have them on our truck with that cool sprint car throwback paint scheme. Hopefully we can have a good run; the trucks are a bit different than the ARCA cars, so they'll probably turn a little bit better than how we were last year. Just got to be ready for that and make sure we can finish it off with a good result. Our speed has been building over the last couple of months, but we have to make sure that we can put it all together and finish the race where we run. It's all going to be about building on it little by little, and continuing to improve on how we unload.” JACK WOOD, NO. 51 ROWDY MANUFACTURING SILVERADO RST How hard is it having breaks in your schedule behind the wheel of the No. 51 truck? “It has its ups and downs; it was nice to have time to kind of travel a little bit and spend time with friends and family. I’ll go to the simulator before the race this week and knock some of the rust off and try to get in some other vehicles before the race this weekend.” IRP has a unique configuration. How do you attack that track? “It reminds me a lot of a track that I grew up racing at in Southern California -- Irwindale (Speedway). It’s a cool track to go to with the trucks and I think that it will race really well. Last year it was a struggle for me to get that place figured out, but the KBM stuff was really fast there last year and the short track program this year in general at KBM has been really strong, so I’m excited to go there with the 51 guys.” Do you approach this race differently with the 51 team being in the owner’s playoffs? “You think about it, but in the end, I just have to go out there and do my job. The trucks obviously have speed -- Kyle’s been able to win the two races and bring home the 100th win for KBM. We are going to do our best to get the 51 team as far as we can in the owner’s playoffs and if we can just go out and execute, I think that we will be just fine.”