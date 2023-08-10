Noah Gragson + LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Joint Statement

Today, Noah Gragson requested to be released from his contract as the driver of the No. 42 NASCAR Cup Series entry for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.



"I have asked LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process. I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR - and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again." - Noah Gragson



“Noah has a ton of talent and has a great personality. This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through this process with NASCAR and come back stronger.” - Cal Wells III, CEO, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB



LMC PR