Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet Camaro
- AJ Allmendinger has made three NXS starts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and has earned one win, three top-five finishes, two pole awards and has led 52 laps.
- Allmendinger won the 2022 Penzoil 150 at the Brickyard.
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course will be Allmendinger’s fifth NXS start in the 2023 season. So far, he has earned two wins and one runner-up and four top-10 finishes.
"The last two years at Indy have been really special. To be able to kiss the bricks in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series has been a dream come true. Our road course stuff hasn’t quite been where we need it to be, but we are definitely working hard on it. We were close last year on the Cup side and if we get to Indy and unload well, we can have a shot to go win the race."
- AJ Allmendinger on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course