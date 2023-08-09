Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem/PSC Industries – Johns Manville Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

No. 20 Rheem/PSC Industries – Johns Manville Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE : The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will make their third start on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Last year, Bell qualified fourth and won stage two. He led the race for 17 laps but blew a right front tire with six laps to go. The team was able to fix the car on pit road and stay on the lead lap. Bell survived multiple cautions and a NASCAR overtime finish to cross the finish line 12 th . In 2021, Bell qualified 17 th and was running 11 th in the final stage when he was collected in a multi-car accident.

JGR AT INDIANAPOLIS: Joe Gibbs Racing placed three teams in the top 15 last year at Indianapolis. Despite not cracking the top 10 yet, the organization has combined to lead 44 laps across the two trips to the Indy Road Course. Prior to the move to the road course, JGR notched five victories on Indianapolis’ historic 2.5-mile oval.

RACE INFO: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 23, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on NBC and Sirius XM 90.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Indy is one of the marque venues on our schedule. To be able to kiss the bricks would be a dream come true.”

JGR PR