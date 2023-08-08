Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT INDIANAPOLIS: Denny Hamlin finished 23rd and 14th in a pair of starts on the Indianapolis Road Course. Two years ago, he led 27 of 95 laps and was leading on the final restart before being spun out. In 15 starts on the 2.5-mile oval layout, Hamlin posted five top-five finishes, eight top-10s, one pole award and 131 laps led.

MICHIGAN RECAP: Hamlin finished third in the rain-delayed race at Michigan International Speedway. After starting 13th, he worked his way towards the front in the first two stages. On a lap-104 pit stop, Hamlin stalled the car exiting pit lane and dropped to 30th for the ensuing restart. Despite the setback, he rallied back into contention to earn his eighth top-five finish of the season.

ROAD COURSE QUALIFYING: Hamlin has won the pole award at the last two Cup Series races on road courses. After claiming the pole award at Sonoma Raceway in June, Hamlin backed that up by posting the fastest qualifying time at the inaugural Chicago Street Race in July.

HEATING UP: Hamlin leads all drivers with 280 points scored in the last seven races. During that time, Hamlin posted a 5.9-average finishing position. Currently, Hamlin is riding a streak of three consecutive top-three finishes.

YAHOO: Hamlin's No. 11 Camry will feature Yahoo as the primary sponsor this weekend in Indianapolis. Yahoo was previously on the No. 11 Camry for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May and the Chicago Street Race in July.

JGR AT INDIANAPOLIS: Joe Gibbs Racing placed three teams in the top 15 last year at Indianapolis. Despite not cracking the top 10 yet, the organization has combined to lead 44 laps across the two trips to the Indy Road Course. Prior to the move to the road course, JGR notched five victories on Indianapolis' historic 2.5-mile oval.

Joe Gibbs Racing placed three teams in the top 15 last year at Indianapolis. Despite not cracking the top 10 yet, the organization has combined to lead 44 laps across the two trips to the Indy Road Course. Prior to the move to the road course, JGR notched five victories on Indianapolis’ historic 2.5-mile oval. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race in Indianapolis begins Sunday, August 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD

What is your outlook on going to Indianapolis this weekend?

“Our performance has been getting better on road courses. We’ve been putting in a ton of work away from the track to prepare before we get to practice. I’m excited to go to Indianapolis this week and see if we can get another win. We’d really like to get five more playoff points before we get the playoffs started, so hopefully we can qualify up front and give ourselves a shot at the stage wins and then the win at the end of the day.”

JGR PR