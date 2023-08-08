Auto-Owners Insurance Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Indianapolis Road Course Advance

They are set to move the restart zone at Indy this weekend? How do you think that will change things, if anything, for this weekend? “I think they are going to move it back further down toward turn 13. I think it will be better. Last year, we were like six- or seven-wide and I got destroyed on the green-white-checkered restart there. I had a good run and finished who knows where because of it. Same thing at COTA this year, it’s just become a mess on those restarts at a few of these types of road courses. I think it will help a lot, so we’ll see if it really changes things when it’s put into action. We’ve run well at the Indy road course, just haven’t had the finishes to show for it. Hoping we can keep our momentum going and have another strong run with our Auto-Owners Insurance Camry at Indy.” What type of track causes the most chaos in the Cup Series these days? “The obvious answer to most is the superspeedways and how things happen and how it can take out a lot of cars quickly. However, road-course restarts have become the next-craziest part of what we do. Looking back at last year, we crashed on one of the restarts with guys going five- and six-wide and guys trying to make up eight to 10 spots in one corner. I think that’s the biggest change in our sport the last few years. You saw it again on those last restarts at COTA, we all went up into turn one and someone dive-bombed and didn’t make the corner and it cost us and a few others a good finish. Indy is a similar type of first corner in that way. We’ll see if the restart zone change helps. I’m optimistic that it will be a positive change.” What is the big takeaway as we head closer to the playoffs? “We are excited. Every week we feel like we have a shot to win, that is all I can ask for. It’s exciting to come to the track every weekend knowing what these guys are going to bring me. Hopefully, we can keep it up. It would have been nice to get a win at Michigan, but we’ve been really consistent, lots of speed and laps led and that’s gotten us some good finishes. Those 15 bonus points are very important, so that’s what we’ll be focused on the next three weeks. That really helps you come playoff time. Just excited for what’s ahead with this team.” TSC PR