Harrison Burton and the Ford 20 Year Senior Master Service Technicians Mustang rallied from a 29th-place start to finish 17th in Monday’s conclusion of the rain-delayed FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

In the early portions of the 400-miler on the home track for Ford Motor Company, Burton and the No. 21 team worked their way into the top 20 but ended the first Stage outside the top 25.

He was running 14th on Sunday afternoon when rain at Lap 75 forced the postponement of the remainder of the race to Monday afternoon.

Burton and the Ford 20 Year Senior Master Service Technicians Ford moved into the top 10 when others made pit stops just after racing resumed. He was running 11th when he made a pit stop at Lap 104. When the second Stage concluded he was in 17th place.

As teams employed various strategies, Burton ran as high as fourth place for a time and made his final pit stop, at Lap 161, from sixth place.

As the green-flag pit stops cycled out Burton moved back up to 14th at one point before taking the checkered flag in 17th for his ninth top-20 finish of the season.

Burton and the team joined others from the Blue Oval camp in congratulating Chris Buescher for his win in the FireKeepers Casino 400, which delivered Ford Motor Company its ninth-straight Cup Series victory at MIS and returned the coveted Heritage Trophy to Ford headquarters.

Burton and the No. 21 team now turn their attention to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

WBR PR