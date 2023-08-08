LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

Josh Berry Post-Race Thoughts: Any warning that the car was coming around?

“No, I had no idea. Just wild restarts here and just trying to learn as much as I can. I just got loose there and backed it into the wall. Just hate it that we didn’t get to run all the laps today because that was the main goal.

Was it traffic, aero-effects or just no warning?

“I’ll have to go back and watch it. Obviously it’s a lot to learn here with everything going on back there. I’ll just go back and look, learn and see what I can do better.”