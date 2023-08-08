Tuesday, Aug 08

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Michigan International Speedway NK Photography Photo

Josh Berry, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 35TH

FINISH: 34TH

POINTS: N/A

Josh Berry Post-Race Thoughts: Any warning that the car was coming around?

“No, I had no idea. Just wild restarts here and just trying to learn as much as I can. I just got loose there and backed it into the wall. Just hate it that we didn’t get to run all the laps today because that was the main goal.

Was it traffic, aero-effects or just no warning?

“I’ll have to go back and watch it. Obviously it’s a lot to learn here with everything going on back there. I’ll just go back and look, learn and see what I can do better.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 25TH

FINISH: 10TH

POINTS: 28TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "It was a good day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. I thought our Chevy was a top-five car. We just got shuffled around on some restarts. When the No. 48 (Alex Bowman) got wrecked there, we had to come in and change tires; got shuffled to the back and we had that long green-flag run there at the end. To drive from the back up to 10th, it’s good. Obviously, we wish it was better, but we had good speed and a good car all race yesterday and today. The balance was just a little tighter today and kind of held us back. We’ll see moving forward. We’re getting faster, we just need to capitalize on these days and go try to make the most of them to get the finishes that we can. Happy with the way we’re going."

LMC PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

